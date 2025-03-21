Verisk Nominates Christopher Perry and Sabra Purtill to the Company’s Board of Directors

Vincent Brooks and Wendy Lane set to retire from the Board of Directors

Jersey City, N.J., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk, a leading global data analytics and technology provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has nominated to stand for election as directors Christopher J. Perry and Sabra R. Purtill. Perry is president of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Purtill is an experienced executive of insurance and financial services companies, and she currently serves as an advisor at American International Group, Inc.

Perry and Purtill will stand for election at Verisk’s Annual Meeting on May 20, 2025.

“We look forward to welcoming Chris and Sabra to the board and benefiting from their deep operating expertise along with their unique insights into highly relevant global industries,” said Bruce Hansen, chair of Verisk’s Board of Directors.

“Sabra and Chris collectively have incredible insurance, financial and information services industry experience, and their perspectives and leadership will be invaluable assets to Verisk’s leadership and Board of Directors,” said Lee M. Shavel, president and CEO, Verisk. “I look forward to working closely with them as we execute on our strategy to deliver value to the insurance ecosystem and continue our growth trajectory.”

About Perry

Perry leads Broadridge's global go-to-market organization, including relationships with its top clients and strategic partners, and he oversees Broadridge’s international business, Corporate Development and its overall growth strategy. Prior to that, he served as Broadridge’s corporate senior vice president, Global Sales, Marketing and Client Solutions. Before joining Broadridge, Perry held various management and commercial roles at Thomson Reuters and its predecessor, Thomson Financial.

Perry serves on the Board of Directors of the Financial Services Institute. He is also the former chair and an ongoing member of British American Business, a membership organization that enables transatlantic commerce. In addition, he serves on the boards of several non-profits, including Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Jersey; NPower, which is an organization that provides underprivileged youth and military veterans with opportunities to build tech skills; the United Way of NYC; and the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

About Purtill

Purtill brings over 35 years of leadership experience in the insurance and financial services industries, overseeing corporate finance, capital markets and treasury, financial reporting and communications. She joined AIG as deputy chief financial officer and treasurer and was appointed chief risk officer in 2021. Purtill was appointed chief investment officer of Corebridge Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of AIG at the time, before returning to AIG to serve as AIG’s chief financial officer from January 2023 to November 2024. Throughout her career, she has held senior leadership roles at Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., Assured Guaranty Ltd. and Chubb Limited.

Purtill is chair of the Advisory Board to the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, and she serves on the Board of Trustees for the College Foundation of the University of Virginia and its Audit and Finance and Investment Committees.

Directors Brooks and Lane will retire from Verisk’s Board of Directors

Verisk also announced that retired General Vincent Brooks and Wendy Lane will retire from the Verisk Board of Directors effective May 20, 2025. Brooks was elected to the Board of Directors in 2020 and served on the Risk and Talent Management and Compensation committees. Lane joined Verisk’s board in 2022 and served on the Finance and Investment and Talent Management and Compensation committees.

“On behalf of my colleagues on the board and the Verisk team, I would like to express our deep gratitude for Vince and Wendy for their leadership, guidance and commitment to enhancing shareholder value during a period of significant organizational transformation for the company,” Hansen said.

Shavel added: “We are grateful to Wendy and Vince for their strategic counsel as Verisk refocused on becoming a partner to the global insurance industry and on our purpose of contributing to more resilient communities.”

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

