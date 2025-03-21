MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, March 10, 2025, to Monday, March 17, 2025

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, March 10, 2025, through Monday, March 17, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 55 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, March 10, 2025

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Water Street, Southwest. CCN: 25-034-488

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun, and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 500 block of Indiana Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-034-574

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

A Taurus .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 60-year-old James Darnell Matthews, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-035-047

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Travis Laster, of Southeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-035-144

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 53-year-old Malachi Addis, of Hampton, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Threats to do Bodily Harm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-035-184

A Hi-Point CF .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block Eighth Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Alijah Raquon Johnson, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 25-035-202

A Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. CCCN: 25-035-321

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

An assault rifle was recovered in the intersection of New York Avenue & South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 25-035-700

A Colt 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1700 block of Otis Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-035-736

A Glock 17 9mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 25-035-827

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Charles Washington, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-035-828

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the intersection of 19th Street & H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Isaiah Pearson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-035-842

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the intersection of 14th Street & V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Vaughn Minor, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-035-937

Thursday, March 13, 2024

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-036-120

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Springfield Armory XDS-45 .45 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 5000 block of Third Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-036-140

A Ruger EC9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Woodcrest Drive, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Shakari Bailey, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 25-036-174

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Akinyemi Akinnusi, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-036-182

A Canik TP9 55 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. CCN: 25-036-232

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 6000 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Fred Tillery, III, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-036-411

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 17th Street & Gales Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Tyree Donnell Morgan, of Northwest, D.C., for Pistol License Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 25-036-428

Friday, March 14, 2025

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Hanna Place, Southeast. CCN: 25-036-528

A Bushmaster Carbon 15 .223 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 900 block of G Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-036-650

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Orren Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Ramon Kunle Abass, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-036-900

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 25-036-950

A Glock 44 .22 caliber long rifle, a Taurus 608 .38 caliber revolver, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Saquan Marquis Lee, of Northeast, D.C., and 23-year-old Caleel Adrian Boatwright, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-037-047

Saturday March 15, 2025

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Trevon Timothy Vines, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, Receiving Stolen Property, Assault on a Police Officer (Simple Assault), and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 25-037-071

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Quantay Clifton Knox, of Randallstown, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-037-100

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 49th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-037-119

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Kavon Raheem Phillips, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Intent to Bodily Harm without Just Cause, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-037-346

A starter pistol was recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-037-350

A Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Dewayne Keith Miles, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Endangerment with a Firearm (Public Place), Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-037-370

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Treana Levette Robertson, of District Heights, MD, for Pistol License Violation. CCN: 25-037-371

A Glock 32 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Bryan Hagigal, of Northeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-037-380

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-037-383

A Davis Industries Dillinger .22 caliber handgun and a Ruger 22 .22 caliber handgun were recovered in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Jefferey Steven Donaldson, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-037-400

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old George Harrison, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-037-489

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Jaishon Rondell Chambers, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-037-579

Sunday, March 16, 2025

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Nathaniel Mysion, of Severn, MD, and 29-year-old Julian Johnson, of Severn, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Robbery, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-037-613

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1500 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Sequan Tavon Collier, of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Naseer Green, of Northeast, D.C., and 32-year-old Wesley Hillard, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, No Permit, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-037-630

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 19th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-037-761

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 58th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-037-947

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-037-984

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Deandre Smith, of Greensboro, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-037-986

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Sixth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Khaleel Dennis, of Hampton, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-037-987

Monday, March 17, 2025

A Palmetto Arms Dager 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 25-038-219

A Kel-Tec PF-9 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in 1100 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Marcel Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Pistol License Violation. CCN: 25-038-323

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###