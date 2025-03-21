[ATHENS, GA ] – On March 20, 2025, the Department of Community Supervision (DCS), in collaboration with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, The Clarke County Sheriff's Office, and the United States Probation Office, conducted a joint operation focused on compliance checks, warrant service, and field interviews with verified gang members associated with known street gangs in Athens-Clarke County.

"An operation of this magnitude is impossible to execute alone, and we are grateful for the law enforcement agencies that have partnered with us to make this a success. Together we are working to make our communities safer," said James Bergman, DCS Director of Special Operations.

The successful collaboration between DCS and its law enforcement partners highlights the shared commitment to public safety and the ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal organizations that pose a threat to our communities.

Operation Highlights

4th Amendment Searches conducted by DCS Officers with the assistance of partnering agencies

8 Arrests were made for individuals who had active warrants for their arrest

"This operation underscores the power of collaboration. By working together, we continue to successfully disrupt dangerous criminal street gangs and make our community safer. Together, we will continue to hold offenders accountable and protect those we serve," said Chief Jerry Saulters, Athens-Clarke County Police Department

Efforts like these demonstrate that DCS, along with our law enforcement partners, remains committed to safeguarding the well-being and security of communities throughout the state.

About Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS):

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.