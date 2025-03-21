News Release – DOH Observes World Tuberculosis Day: Public Health Vigilance Can Keep Hawaiʻi Healthy

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH OBSERVES WORLD TUBERCULOSIS DAY:

PUBLIC HEALTH VIGILANCE CAN KEEP HAWAIʻI HEALTHY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 21, 2025 25-024

HONOLULU — In observance of World Tuberculosis Day on March 24, 2025, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) would like to highlight tuberculosis (TB) as a continued public health issue in Hawaiʻi.

In 2024, Hawaiʻi had 116 diagnosed cases of active TB disease with a population-adjusted rate nearly three times the national rate. While TB case rates had been decreasing between 2015-2020, rates have been increasing since 2020 in Hawaiʻi, nationally and globally. This increase in TB cases, including a large outbreak in Kansas that started in 2024, highlights the ease with which TB can get reestablished within a community and the need for continued vigilance and public health prevention activities. Early identification and treatment protects the individual and prevents community spread.

Symptoms and treatment

Symptoms of active TB include a prolonged cough of three weeks or longer, unexplained weight loss, fever, sweating at night, loss of appetite and feeling weak or tired. Persons with these symptoms are encouraged to get evaluated by their healthcare provider or get a TB test at a DOH TB clinic. TB infection can be diagnosed and treated effectively with oral medications prior to development of the contagious and more severe form of TB disease. Resources available to help individuals and clinicians diagnose and treat tuberculosis can be found at https://health.hawaii.gov/tb/.

Protecting our workforce

The DOH is committed to protecting the people of Hawaiʻi against the spread of infectious pathogens like TB by maintaining a healthy workforce. Hawaiʻi remains vigilant by requiring TB clearances for employees in certain industries to protect both the workers the individuals for which they care. Testing to obtain a TB clearance is available for free at 17 DOH locations statewide (click here to learn more).

The DOH collaborates with public and private partners to promote TB testing in the community, identify those at greatest risk for developing infectious TB, and promote preventative treatment for those who would benefit. Groups considered high risk for TB include:

People from or who travel to countries with high rates of TB

People living in group settings (such as those in emergency shelters or correctional facilities)

People with chronic health conditions (such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease and those with a weakened immune system).

Through collaborative efforts with our community partners, the DOH TB Control Program seeks to prevent late diagnoses of TB, lasting lung damage and deaths, and to end transmission of this airborne infection in our communities, with a global goal of END TB for All.

The DOH Tuberculosis Control Program is part of the Communicable Disease and Public Health Nursing Division. Its mission is to reduce the incidence of tuberculosis in the state by providing effective prevention, detection, treatment and educational services. Examinations and treatment are available free of charge.

For more information on tuberculosis or the program’s services and activities, call 808-832-5731 or visit https://health.hawaii.gov/tb/.

