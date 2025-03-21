Unique Sports Management International Speaks on Balancing Parenting and Building Generational Wealth

Unique Sports Management International founder has cultivated a philosophy that intertwines parenting, leadership, and building generational wealth.

New York, New York , March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the world of professional sports, wealth is often measured in contracts, endorsement deals, and sponsorships. But for Torrel Harris, founder and chairman at Unique Sports Management International (USMI), the true measure of success lies in something far deeper—building generational wealth and shaping lives. A trailblazer in sports management, he has spent decades securing record-breaking deals and mentoring elite athletes.

But his greatest legacy? Raising a family of high achievers and proving that the same principles that guide great athletes—discipline, vision, and independence—also build strong, financially secure individuals.

As a father of six, this Lifestyle Manager applies the same leadership at home that he does in business. He is a proud husband of Lisa and father of Torrel Jr., Tesia, Tobias, Tyler, Terry, and Tori. Two of his sons—Tobias and Tyler—have had professional basketball careers. Terry transitioned from the G League and is now running a flourishing real estate business, while his daughters Tesia and Tori followed in their brothers’ footsteps as outstanding college basketball players. They have since pivoted into the corporate world. Lisa has a background in community services, where she provided youth interventions. She now heads the community development program for USMI.

Despite their different journeys, they all share a common foundation: a father who encourages independence while ensuring they are equipped with the right information to succeed. “I let my kids speak their piece,” Torrel says. “I give them the facts, the analytics. I don’t hinder their growth. If they ask for my advice, I’ll give it, but at the end of the day, I let them be who they are.”

Torrel believes that great parenting and leadership require the same skills: vision, trust, and knowing when to step in and when to step back. “You have to give people the autonomy to make their own decisions,” he explains. “If you try to control everything, you suppress their growth. That’s true for athletes, and it’s true for your kids.”

Perhaps the most striking lesson from Torrel’s journey is how seamlessly he integrates fatherhood with business leadership. He understands that many athletes, particularly young men entering the NBA, still turn to their parents for guidance after every game. “Who’s your number one supporter? Your parents,” he says. “When you were seven, ten, fifteen—who was at every game? Your parents. That doesn’t change just because you turn pro.”

By maintaining a leadership role in his children’s careers, Torrel ensures that their futures remain secure holistically. He provides the same level of mentorship to other athletes, treating them like family and helping them navigate their careers with wisdom and discipline.

This hands-on yet empowering approach has helped Torrel redefine sports management. Unlike many agents who focus solely on contracts, he takes a holistic approach, guiding players in investment strategies, brand endorsements, financial planning, and long-term wealth preservation.

One of Torrel’s core philosophies is that making money is just the beginning. Keeping it requires discipline, and that’s because young athletes lack financial education. He has seen too many athletes make millions and lose it all due to financial mismanagement. That’s why, at USMI, financial literacy is non-negotiable.

“At the beginning of a player’s career, I tell them, ‘Every quarter, let’s have a Zoom call with your financial planners. Understand where your money is going,’” the Lifestyle Manager says. “I don’t want my athletes to just play basketball and ignore their finances. I want them to be in the conversation. I want them to understand the market, investments, and wealth protection.”

This philosophy paid off with his own son, Tobias, who followed a strict financial plan from the start of his NBA career. “After four years, Tobias had saved a large proportion of his personal wealth,” Torrel says. “He now also has multiple successful businesses outside of basketball, including affordable housing developments, to add to his potential to accumulate sustainable, long-term wealth.”

Torrel’s influence extends beyond his own family. With over 36 years in the industry, he has helped athletes bounce back from career-ending injuries, financial crises, and personal struggles, guiding them toward stability. “I’ve represented players who had a drug problem, players who were banned or were out of the League for years due to injuries,” he shares. “I’ve gotten them back, gotten them paid, and helped them rebuild their careers, even when they lost hope.”

His ultimate mission? To ensure that every athlete he works with leaves the game in a better financial position than when they entered it. “My job is to help players save, invest, and build a future—for them, their children, their children’s children even. None of this could be accomplished without the grace, the blessings, and the favor of God,” he says. “Too many athletes end up broke after their careers because they never had the right guidance. I don’t want that for my players. I want them to have something that lasts.”

At the end of the day, Torrel Harris’ greatest success is in the family he’s built and the players he’s mentored. “Parenting and leadership go hand in hand,” he says. “It’s about developing a balanced approach—presenting the facts, offering guidance, but ultimately letting the person make their own decisions.” That’s what makes Torrel not just a great agent but a great father. And as he continues to shape the next generation of elite athletes, his impact will be felt far beyond the basketball court.

