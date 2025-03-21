Century Aluminum Names Veteran Executive Peter Trpkovski Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Peter Trpkovski to be the Company’s next Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As CFO, Trpkovski will build on his 12-years of experience at Century and focus on advancing the Company’s strategic initiatives, strengthening financial operations, and driving value for stakeholders. Trpkovski will also continue to serve as Century’s Treasurer. He succeeds Jerry Bialek, who is departing the Company following a planned transition.

“Pete’s appointment ensures continuity and steady leadership for our business as we look to drive superior performance in 2025 and beyond,” said Jesse Gary, President and CEO of Century Aluminum. “Pete has extensive knowledge of Century’s operations and a proven track record of success in every area that he has led. His expertise and leadership will support Century’s long-term success. I look forward to continuing work with Pete, whose leadership has already made its mark at Century.”

Since joining Century in 2013, Trpkovski has assumed roles with increasing responsibility, positions including Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer, and Vice President, Finance, and Investor Relations. He also has led Financial Planning and Analysis and Risk Management.

Prior to Century, he worked at Citigroup as a Senior Financial Analyst and at Johnson Controls in Finance and Engineering. Trpkovski holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Michigan: a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering, and a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum is an integrated producer of bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum products. Century is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States, and operates production facilities in Iceland, the Netherlands and Jamaica. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

