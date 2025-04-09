Helen Fernald to Share Her Story of Love and Loss at LA Times Festival’s 30th Anniversary

Love, Helen: Letters to My Mother: Creating a Loving Connection after Loss Author Helen Fernald Love, Helen: Letters to My Mother: Creating a Loving Connection after Loss By Helen Fernald MainSpring Books

A Profound Reflection on Grief, Healing, and the Power of Connection

A heartfelt collection of letters offering solace, wisdom, and a testament to love's resilience.” — MainSpring Books

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MainSpring Books is honored to present author Helen Fernald at the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26-27, 2025. Fernald will be signing copies of her deeply moving memoir, Love, Helen: Letters to My Mother: Creating a Loving Connection after Loss, and participating in an author interview conducted by MainSpring Books. Her story offers a poignant and hopeful perspective on grief, transformation, and finding peace after loss.

In Love, Helen, Fernald shares her intimate journey through mourning and healing after the sudden loss of her mother. Unable to process her overwhelming grief, she began writing letters to her mother—letters filled with longing, reflection, and, ultimately, newfound love and understanding. "Writing these letters opened my heart to healing. I hope this book brings peace to others who are grieving, just as it did for me," Fernald shares. What began as a private act of solace evolved into a powerful testament to the enduring connection between loved ones, even after death. Through these heartfelt letters, Fernald offers a guiding light to those struggling with loss, showing that grief does not mean goodbye—it is an invitation to find a new way to love and remember.

A touching read for motherless daughters, anyone mourning a loved one, and those searching for a path through grief, Love, Helen resonates deeply with readers navigating loss. The book’s universal themes of remembrance, resilience, and renewal remind us that love transcends time and space, offering comfort in unexpected ways.

A portion of the book’s proceeds will be donated to Friends of Aine, a New Hampshire-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting grieving children. Fernald’s commitment to helping others heal highlights the profound impact of her story, ensuring that those facing loss—especially young children—receive the support and compassion they need.

With Love, Helen, Fernald delivers a message of hope, connection, and the transformative power of self-expression. As the LA Times Festival of Books celebrates its milestone year, her presence will bring an uplifting perspective on grief and healing to an audience ready to embrace its lessons.

Join Helen Fernald at the LA Times Festival of Books for a book signing and a recorded interview with MainSpring Books, where she will share her journey of love, loss, and rediscovery.

Helen Fernald - Love, Helen: Letters to My Mother: Creating a Loving Connection after Loss

