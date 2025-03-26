TeraCrunch and All & Sundry Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enhanced AI-Powered Workflow Solutions

TeraCrunch Logo All & Sundry Logo

Like-minded tech service companies partner to deliver tailored AI + Airtable solutions that boost enterprise productivity and workflow efficiency.

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TeraCrunch, the premier AI consulting and solutions provider known for delivering tailored, full-stack AI solutions, and All & Sundry, an industry-leading Airtable consultancy, today announced a go-to-market partnership aimed at revolutionizing how enterprises leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and workflow optimization. This collaboration combines TeraCrunch’s deep expertise in applied AI and All & Sundry’s specialization in the Airtable app platform to co-consult for enterprise clients, bringing powerful, customized solutions to organizations seeking increased productivity and efficiency in the AI era."Our partnership with All & Sundry represents a major step forward in our mission to deliver tailored, impactful AI solutions that directly address the unique workflow needs of our clients," said Tapan Bhatt, CEO of TeraCrunch. "Together, we will empower businesses to harness their data in ways that enhance their competitiveness and growth potential."Maria Ada Santos, CEO of All & Sundry, added, "We are excited to join forces with TeraCrunch to further amplify our capabilities. Our combined approach will allow us to address our clients' most pressing workflow challenges more effectively, delivering comprehensive solutions that leverage the best of Airtable and AI."The joint offerings from TeraCrunch and All & Sundry will not only enhance business processes but also ensure clients receive actionable, tailored solutions optimized for success in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape.About TeraCrunchTeraCrunch, headquartered in Kansas City, is a leading AI consulting and solutions provider with over 11 years of expertise in delivering tailored artificial intelligence solutions. With more than 150 successful AI implementations, TeraCrunch empowers organizations across industries to significantly enhance productivity, automate complex processes, and achieve unprecedented operational intelligence. Leveraging their proprietary Socratez™ platform and methodologies, TeraCrunch remains committed to delivering ethical, transparent, and highly effective AI solutions that evolve alongside clients' dynamic business needs. For more information, visit www.teracrunch.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.About All & SundryAll & Sundry, based in Austin, TX, is a technology consulting firm that helps organizations become more efficient and data-driven through the Airtable software platform. The company is backed by GreenShoot Innovation, the premier investment platform for software channel partners. All & Sundry designs, builds, supports, and manages scalable Airtable applications in long-term client relationships. With a focus on innovation and client success, All & Sundry is committed to being the premier Airtable services partner and the destination for top Airtable talent. For more information, visit www.andsundry.co and follow the company on LinkedIn.

