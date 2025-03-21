COMMISSIONER SID MILLER REPORTS UNSOLICITED DELIVERY OF AN UNIDENTIFIED PLANT IN ADDITION TO RISING COLLECTED SEED TOTALS





Commissioner Miller asks Texans to remain vigilant and report unknown seed, liquid, and plant deliveries

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller reported that the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has collected 311 unsolicited seed packages across 64 locations, including the first instance of a live plant being mailed unsolicited to a Texas resident. Texans are urged not to panic if an unexpected package arrives at their door but to proceed cautiously if the contents are unfamiliar.

“Texans need to be aware of the dangers of opening unsolicited packages left at their doorstep,” Commissioner Miller stated. “We must stay vigilant and not assume that every package contains harmless plant material. Although many of these seeds are not listed as noxious plants by the federal government, they still pose a significant national biosecurity threat that should not be overlooked.”

TDA will continue to gather and deliver all seed packages, unidentified liquids, and plant materials to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) or the Texas Tech horticulture department for identification, testing, and disposal at no cost to the recipients. TDA’s partners at APHIS will share detections with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to identify and stop similar packages.

This represents a continuation of the recent wave of mystery seed deliveries across the nation that began in 2020. The unsolicited shipments were found by the USDA and other officials to be part of a “brushing scam,” in which a retailer sends inexpensive items to unsuspecting recipients, posts reviews on their behalf, and fraudulently inflates product ratings and sales. Brushing scams are illegal in the U.S. While it remains unclear whether this applies to these deliveries, the circumstances are similar.

“We are still trying to understand how these seeds are passing through customs,” Commissioner Miller added. “We have consistently reported and delivered these packages to APHIS, which has worked to communicate with customs officials. While this may seem harmless, it raises a security concern in our nation’s delivery system that must be addressed.”

If you receive any unsolicited package containing seeds, liquids, or live plants, do not open it. Keep the contents sealed in their original packaging and immediately contact the TDA toll-free at (800) TELL-TDA.

Contact your state's plant regulatory agency or APHIS if you are outside of Texas.