IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CENTAURUS FINANCIAL CUSTOMERS WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN GWG L BONDS

If You Suffered Losses in GWG L Bonds at Centaurus Financial Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes continues representing clients against Centaurus Financial for the brokerage firm’s unsuitable recommendations of GWG L Bonds . The law firm urges all customers of Centaurus Financial and/or any other brokerage firms who suffered losses in GWG L Bonds to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes is currently representing numerous customers of Centaurus Financial who suffered losses due to recommendations to invest in GWG L Bonds. The most recent FINRA arbitration claims (Case No. 25-00324 and Case No. 25-00402) were filed on behalf of several investors seeking to recover $165,000 in collective damages after being recommended to invest in unsuitable GWG L Bond investments by their financial advisors.According to the claims filed by KlaymanToskes, Centaurus Financial misrepresented GWG L Bonds as safe, low-risk investments suitable for retirement income. Centaurus Financial failed to disclose the significant risks associated with GWG L Bonds, including illiquidity and lack of principal protection.In April 2022, GWG Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leaving investors unable to access their principal investments. Now, nearly three years later, the GWG Wind Down Trust has confirmed that L Bondholders will receive only approximately three cents for every dollar invested after deductions. This means that a $100,000 investment in GWG L Bonds will yield approximately $3,000 in recovery from the bankruptcy—a devastating financial loss for thousands of investors.Accordingly, now that the GWG bankruptcy court’s recovery is clear, time is of the essence for investors to act. Recoveries in FINRA arbitration claims generally yield greater results for investors when compared to other avenues of financial recovery. The law firm is currently representing many GWG L Bondholders throughout the nation in FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors that recommended the speculative L Bonds.Customers of Centaurus Financial who suffered losses in GWG L Bonds are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes , Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.