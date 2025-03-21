St. Johnsbury Barracks/violation of sex offender registry
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4002313
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: VSP-St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3/20/25 At 1300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2987 US Route 5, Sutton, VT
VIOLATION: violation of sex offender registry
ACCUSED: Wesley Kidder
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/20/25, Wesley Kidder was arrested for a violation of the sex offender registry. It was reported that Kidder had not disclosed to the Vermont Sex Offender Registry that he was living with a person under the age of 18 years old. It was learned that Kidder was living with a juvenile under the age of 18 years old for more than 5 days. As a result of this, Kidder was lodged for a probation violation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1300 hours on 3/21/25
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Center
BAIL: held without bail
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks
