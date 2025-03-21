Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/violation of sex offender registry

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4002313

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Det SGT Lyle Decker                         

STATION: VSP-St. Johnsbury       

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 3/20/25 At 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2987 US Route 5, Sutton, VT

VIOLATION: violation of sex offender registry

 

ACCUSED:  Wesley Kidder                                  

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 3/20/25, Wesley Kidder was arrested for a violation of the sex offender registry. It was reported that Kidder had not disclosed to the Vermont Sex Offender Registry that he was living with a person under the age of 18 years old. It was learned that Kidder was living with a juvenile under the age of 18 years old for more than 5 days. As a result of this, Kidder was lodged for a probation violation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1300 hours on 3/21/25           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Center

BAIL: held without bail

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks/violation of sex offender registry

