IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF JOHN CHANEY AND MOLONEY SECURITIES WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN GWG L BONDS

If You Suffered Losses With John Chaney at Moloney Securities Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor John Chaney and Moloney Securities after their recommendations of unsuitable GWG L Bond and Priority Income Fund investments caused an investor to suffer $125,000 in damages. The law firm urges all customers of John Chaney and Moloney Securities who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-00223) against Moloney Securities on behalf of an investor who is seeking to recover damages of $125,000, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable GWG L Bond and Priority Income Fund investments by her financial advisor John Chaney (CRD# 44529).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, Moloney Securities and financial advisor John Chaney misrepresented GWG L Bonds and Priority Income Fund as safe, low-risk investments to the customer. Instead, these speculative and illiquid alternative investments were unsuitable for an investor seeking to preserve retirement savings.KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that Moloney Securities and Chaney overconcentrated $325,000 of the investor’s funds into alternative investments, representing nearly all of the investor’s liquid net worth. In January 2022, GWG stopped paying interest to bondholders, and by April 2022, GWG Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leaving investors without access to their principal. Additionally, the Priority Income Fund investment continues to suffer from liquidity issues and market volatility.Nearly three years after GWG filed for bankruptcy, the GWG Wind Down Trust has confirmed that L Bondholders will receive only approximately three cents for every dollar invested after deductions. To put this into perspective, a $100,000 investment in GWG L Bonds will yield approximately only $3,000 in recovery from the bankruptcy. Given this outcome, investors must act quickly to explore recovery options. Recoveries in FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms that recommended these risky investments generally yield greater results than other avenues of recovery.Customers of John Chaney and/or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses in GWG L Bonds or Priority Income Fund at Moloney Securities are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

