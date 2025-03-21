International Summit on the Teaching Profession (ISTP) 2025: CTF/FCE and CSQ denounce Canada’s absence

MONTREAL and OTTAWA, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the eve of the International Summit on the Teaching Profession (ISTP) 2025, the Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE) and the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) denounce the decision of the Council of Ministers of Education, Canada (CMEC) not to send a Canadian delegation.

CTF/FCE president Heidi Yetman and CSQ president Éric Gingras point out that Canada is currently experiencing an unprecedented teacher retention and recruitment crisis and that no province or territory has been spared.

“Canadians recognize the importance of public education as the foundation of a healthy and prosperous society. Education is the key to fighting disinformation and protecting democracy. We think the absence of a Canadian delegation at the ISTP will not go unnoticed and will certainly provoke negative reactions,” said Heidi Yetman.

The main causes of this crisis include a lack of ministerial support, unsustainable working conditions, and an increase in violence and aggression in the workplace.

“One might think that responsibility for education rests solely with the provinces and territories, but there’s an undeniable link between a healthy democracy and the quality of public education. That’s why we’re deeply concerned about the erosion of both if Canada is conspicuously absent from key international gatherings such as the Summit,” said CSQ president Éric Gingras.

A necessary forum

The ISTP, co-organized by Education International (EI) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), is the only forum that brings together ministers of education and spokespersons for national education unions from “top performing” countries according to PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment). All organizations take advantage of the ISTP to address the priorities of the teaching profession and share promising practices.

Not surprisingly, the United States will not participate in the ISTP 2025 either.

“Since the Trump administration came to power, it has become clear that we must break free from our dependence on the United States. Choosing to participate in discussions on stage and in international forums, even as the United States takes pride in not doing so, is a clear step in this direction and allows us to distance ourselves from an increasingly aggressive partner that tends to isolate itself,” added the CTF/FCE president.

Lastly, Eric Gingras noted that Canada will host the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta in June 2025: “It’s clear to us that education needs to be part of the discussion. This will be an opportunity for the Canadian government to demonstrate its leadership and its ability to engage in constructive dialogue, work with the other G7 countries, and propose innovative solutions to serve the interests of all peoples,” concluded the CSQ president.

