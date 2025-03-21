Roger Williams University Cummings Institute for Real Estate presents the third annual Real Estate Symposium.

Providence, R.I., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is great speculation about how the market will respond to a second Trump presidency. What will the real estate industry look like over the next four years? How will dramatic changes in government priorities impact current asset portfolios? Roger Williams University’s Cummings Institute for Real Estate presents its annual real estate symposium examining past industry challenges, current trends, and forecasting future opportunities as they discuss two important topics: The intersection between government and industry, and the future of real estate development revisited.

Date: April 10, 2025

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location: District Hall Providence, 225 Dyer Street, Providence, RI 02903

Symposium Schedule

11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration (Café Lounge) 12 to 1 p.m. Plated Luncheon and Welcome (Assembly Room) 1 to 1:20 p.m. Keynote Address (Assembly Room) 1:25 to 2:15 p.m. Panel 1: The intersection between government and industry (Assembly Room) 2:15 to 2:25 p.m. Networking break (Café Lounge) 2:30 to 3:20 p.m. Panel 2: The future of real estate investment revisited (Assembly Room) 3:20 to 3:30 p.m. Networking break (Café Lounge) 3:35 to 4:30 p.m. Student research presentations and competition (Assembly Room) 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Cocktail reception and poster presentation (Innovator’s Lounge, first floor)

Keynote Speaker

Kairos Shen serves as the Chief of Planning for the City of Boston. He oversees the Planning Cabinet’s core missions of community-engaged planning, regulation of major real estate development, and management of the BPDA’s real estate property (over 20 million square feet). His work leading the Planning Department includes transitioning the city to a consistent and modernized zoning code, comprehensive short and long term planning, creating inclusive design standards, and making development review more streamlined and predictable.

Master of Ceremonies

Dr. James Andrade is a distinguished leader with over 30 years of experience across multiple industries and international markets. Currently, he serves as the Senior Vice President and Head of Learning & Innovation at CapitaLand, the world’s 9th largest real estate development company. In this pivotal role, Dr. Andrade led the construction and management of the flagship senior executive learning center, CATAPULT, dedicated to developing the next generation of leaders in Singapore and the broader region

Panels

Panel 1: The Intersection Between Government and Industry

The real estate industry operates at the crossroads of private enterprise and public regulation, with government decisions shaping nearly every aspect of the market, from zoning laws and tax policies to environmental and tenant protections. As regulatory requirements grow more stringent and multifaceted, real estate leaders must find ways to align business strategies with evolving government expectations while maintaining flexibility to respond to changing rules. This panel will examine how the industry can effectively address these challenges, including balancing compliance with growth, adapting to regulatory changes, and engaging policymakers to influence future regulations. Beyond simply reacting to government mandates, panelists will explore how the real estate industry can anticipate trends and take a proactive role in tackling societal priorities such as housing affordability, economic stability, and sustainable urban development.

Panel 2: The Future of Real Estate Investment

As a new presidential administration takes office, the real estate industry faces a period of uncertainty, with questions surrounding federal monetary policy, regulatory priorities, and broader economic trends. The Federal Reserve’s approach to interest rates will have a significant impact on borrowing costs, investment strategies, and overall market liquidity, while shifting federal priorities—such as infrastructure investment, climate policy, and housing affordability—could reshape development patterns across the country. Adding to the complexity are global supply chain disruptions and trade policies, including tariffs on key construction materials, which continue to drive up costs and extend project timelines. Panelists will explore how these changes might affect not only construction costs and land values but also broader investor sentiment, market stability, and long-term opportunities in the sector. Discussions will include strategies to mitigate risks, capitalize on emerging trends, and adapt to potential economic and political shifts that could redefine the future of real estate investment.

Read more here: https://www.rwu.edu/symposium-real-estate/real-estate-symposium-details

Jill Pais Roger Williams University 401-254-3332 jpais@rwu.edu

