Air and Marine Operations rescues two stranded hikers in Arizona desert

TUCSON, Ariz. — Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, conducted a life-saving rescue Thursday in the rugged Tucson Mountains, airlifting two elderly U.S. citizens suffering from severe dehydration.

The Tucson Air Branch received an urgent request from the National Park Service to assist a search and rescue team responding to the distressed hikers. An AMO UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, crewed by highly trained hoist-qualified agents, was deployed to the scene.

Upon arrival, Pima County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue deputies informed the aircrew that the hikers were experiencing severe cramps and extreme fatigue, rendering them unable to continue their hike. Given the challenging terrain, the aircrew determined that a hoist extraction was the safest and most efficient means of evacuation.

An AMO emergency medical technician and rescue specialist were lowered to the hikers, where they provided medical assessments and secured the individuals for extraction.

Following multiple hoist operations, the hikers were safely transported to awaiting Pima County Sheriff’s Office personnel and National Park Service rangers near the trailhead, where they received further medical care.

AMO’s aircrews routinely conduct search and rescue operations, leveraging their specialized training and equipment to assist local, state, and federal partners in critical missions.

