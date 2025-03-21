Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center presented financial well-being preliminary findings

Washington, D.C., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preliminary findings from a financial well-being survey were presented by the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center (Payne Center) during the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) DevCon Potomac | 25 conference just outside of Washington, D.C.

The Payne Center partnered with the Savings Collaborative to conduct a financial well-being survey to learn more about the financial behaviors, challenges and aspirations of students of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Students who participated in the survey were enrolled at TMCF member schools .

Dr. Barbara Freeman , founder and CEO of the Savings Collaborative, facilitated a session at DevCon and released a one-page research summary.

The goal of the survey is to better equip HBCU students to enhance their financial capabilities, support long-term financial goals and help them achieve generational wealth.

The full report will be released on April 23 at Virginia State University , a TMCF member institution. A panel of HBCU students will discuss strategies for building generational wealth and effective methods to help college students manage their finances based on the report's findings.

“The survey was designed to gain insights into how the students manage their finances, their financial goals and identify areas where they need support to better align their actions with their financial aspirations,” Dr. M.C. Brown II, executive director and research scientist at the Payne Center, said. “We’re excited to unveil our preliminary findings and help students identify next steps to achieve their financial goals.”

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org .

