Strengthening Our Workforce: Shapiro Administration Visits Crispus Attucks York to Highlight the Governor’s Proposed Investment in Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Workforce

A $100,000 Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career grant was also awarded to Crispus Attucks York to help prepare economically distressed young people for good paying manufacturing careers. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-2026 budget proposal doubles down on his commitment to increasing skilled workers and closing workforce gaps across the Commonwealth.

York, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Director of Workforce Development Initiatives Gwen Ross announced the Shapiro Administration’s new $100,000 investment through a Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) grant in a Crispus Attucks York program that will prepare young people from South Central Pennsylvania for good paying careers in the region’s manufacturing industry. The four students pictured above with Director Ross and Barry Freeland of Crispus Attucks York will all participate in the program.

The training program will focus on 18-to-24-year-olds from low-income families who traditionally face high unemployment. Through a new partnership with the Manufacturers’ Association and 12 local employers, Crispus Attucks York will provide a seven-week manufacturing training program leading to apprenticeships and job placement for 20 young people each year. Program participants will receive training to improve their technical skills, enhance problem-solving abilities, and promote safety practices.

Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration are committed to developing a strong pipeline of workers to support our manufacturing industry through career training. The Governor’s 2025-2026 budget proposal places a special emphasis on investing in the future of our workforce.

“Engaging young people who want to enter the workforce with advanced technology experiences helps place them on the path to rewarding manufacturing careers while also meeting the needs of the industry,” said Director Ross. “The Shapiro Administration is placing special emphasis on workforce development, knowing that it is essential for businesses to thrive, employees to grow, and communities to prosper all across our Commonwealth.”

At its present rate of growth, the manufacturing industry in South Central Pennsylvania needs to add more than 11,000 new workers each year. It is forecasting the need for as many as 13,000 new, trained employees by 2029 as advanced manufacturing industries expand.

“At Crispus Attucks York, we Give Rise to Possible, and this grant embodies our mission in action,” said Barry Freeland, Employment & Training Director, Crispus Attucks York.

“This MTTC grant will fund our Manufacturing to Career training program, paving the way for students to secure stable, well-paying careers. It will also support local manufacturers in need of reliable, skilled employees, strengthen CA’s role as a workforce development leader, and support York’s thriving and diverse community with engaged, tax-paying residents.”

The MTTC grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been committed to making Pennsylvania a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation. The 2024-25 enacted budget made significant investments aligned with the overall 10-year Economic Development Strategy.

The Governor’s proposed 2025-26 budget goes further to implement the strategy, calling for over $160 million in total new and expanded investments to implement the economic development strategy, increase Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, strengthen communities, and address critical housing needs.

The budget includes:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $50 million to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth

to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $50 million investment in Housing Stock Restoration

investment in Housing Stock Restoration $10 million increase for the Act 47 Distressed Municipalities Program to support communities in financial recovery

