2025 Macao International Parade Special traffic measures and instructions for the public

MACAU, March 21 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), SJM Resorts, S.A., Sands China Ltd., MGM, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A. and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, the “2025 Macao International Parade”, celebrating the 26th anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, will be held on 23 March (Sunday). In order to provide a more engaging and enjoyable experience for residents and tourists, IC will implement a series of traffic measures. Residents and tourists are advised to pay attention to the “instructions for the public”.

The opening ceremony of the Parade will be held on 23 March, at 3pm, at the Ruins of St. Paul’s. From there, participating groups will proceed along Rua de S. Paulo, Rua da Palha, Rua de S. Domingos, Largo de S. Domingos, Senado Square, Travessa do Roquete, Rua da Sé, Calçada de S. João, Avenida da Praia Grande, Jorge Álvares Square, Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van and Avenida Doutor Stanley Ho, culminating in the opening ceremony of the programme of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025 – Macao, China” and the finale performance of the Parade at the Sai Van Lake Square at 6:30pm, which will end at 7:15pm.

Before and during the event, special traffic measures will be implemented as follows: from 2pm on 22 March to 5pm 23 March, some parking meters and parking spaces for cars and motorcycles along Praceta do Museu de Macau, Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro, Largo da Companhia, Rua da Sé, Calçada de S. João, Rua Formosa and Avenida da Praia Grande will be closed; from 2pm on 22 March to 6:30pm on 23 March, some parking meters and parking spaces for cars and motorcycles, as well as parking reserved for vehicle loading and unloading and passengers drop off at Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van will be closed; from 2pm on 22 March to 10:30pm on 23 March, some parking meters and spaces for cars and motorcycles at Rua da Torre de Macau, Sai Van Lake Square and Rua do Lago Sai Van will be closed; from 11:30am to 5:30pm on 23 March, some parking spaces at the basement of the car park of the Tap Siac Square will be closed; from 12pm to 5pm on 23 March, the taxi station and parking reserved for tour bus on Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro, parking reserved for vehicle loading and unloading goods and passengers drop off near Banco Nacional Ultramarino headquarters at Avenida da Praia Grande as well as the taxi station at the BCM Bank Building will be closed; from 1pm to 9pm on 23 March, some parking spaces reserved for vehicle loading and unloading goods and passengers drop off or sections of roads on Rua de S. Paulo, Travessa do Soriano, near the Cathedral Office located at Cathedral Square, and near the Luso International Banking on Avenida Doutor Mário Soares will be closed.

On the day of the Parade (23 March), temporary closure will be enforced on Rua de S. Paulo, Travessa de S. Paulo, Calçada de S. Paulo and a stretch of Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro between Rua da Entena and Calçada de S. Paulo, Praceta do Museu de Macau from 12pm to 5pm, as well as on Travessa do Roquete and Rua da Sé from 3pm to 5pm; temporary closure will be enforced on Calçada de S. João from 3:15pm to 5pm; temporary closure will be enforced on a stretch of the road on Rua do Lago Sai Van between Avenida Doutor Stanley Ho and the Legislative Assembly Square (the driveway next to the Legislative Assembly), a stretch of the road on Rua Oeste de Entre Lagos between Avenida Doutor Stanley Ho and Rua Sul de Entre Lagos, and a stretch of the road on Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van between Avenida Doutor Stanley Ho and the Legislative Assembly Square from 3:30pm to 6:30pm; temporary closure will be enforced on a stretch of Avenida Doutor Stanley Ho between Avenida da República and Sai Van Lake Square (the driveway next to the Legislative Assembly) from 4pm to 6:30pm.

Vehicular traffic will be limited on a stretch of the road on Avenida da Praia Grande between Octagonal Pavilion and Jorge Álvares Square (the driveway near the BCM Bank Building) from 3pm to 5pm; vehicular traffic will be limited at Jorge Álvares Square and Avenida Comercial de Macau from 3:30pm to 5pm; two-way traffic will be implemented on a stretch of the road on Avenida Doutor Stanley Ho between Avenida da República and Sai Van Lake Square (the driveway next to the Sai Van Lake, that is from Sai Van Lake Square to Avenida da República) from 3:30pm to 7pm. For details of the traffic measures, please refer to the updates of the Transport Bureau.

On the day of the Parade (23 March), instructions for the public entry are as follows: the Ruins of St. Paul’s, the exhibition “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, and the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt will be temporarily closed. The Macao Museum will remain open to the public, and from 12:30pm, the entrance and exit of the Macao Museum near the Calçada de S. Paulo will be temporarily closed. The public is advised to access or exit the Museum through the south entrance of Mount Fortress. The audience area for the opening ceremony will be located at the stairway at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and crowd control measures will be applied to all access points from 12pm. Members of the public who would like to watch the opening ceremony may line up at the entrance at the junction of Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro and Calçada de S. Paulo. The opening ceremony of the programme of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025 – Macao, China” and the finale performance will be staged at the Sai Van Lake Square. Crowd control measures will be implemented on Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van from 3:30pm. The public can access and leave the square through the entrances at the junctions of Sai Van Lake Square, Avenida Doutor Stanley Ho / Rua da Torre de Macau. The public can also watch the performances along the Parade route on Rua de S. Domingos, Largo de S. Domingos, Senado Square and Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van. The above measures may be adjusted according to the actual situation, and please stay tuned for the latest updates published on the Parade’s website and on social media platforms.

For more information about the activities, please visit the Parade website at www.icm.gov.mo/macaoparade, follow IC’s official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”, the “Macao International Parade” page on Facebook and the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”.