Council Recognizes Sunshine Week and Supports Hybrid Meeting Access

This March, we celebrate Sunshine Week, a nonpartisan initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of open, accessible, and transparent government. Marking its 20th anniversary in 2025, Sunshine Week coincides with the birthdate of James Madison, a key architect of the Bill of Rights and a strong advocate for government transparency.

The goal of Sunshine Week is to shine a light on the fundamental right of residents to have access to government meetings and records. Public access to these meetings is essential for keeping residents informed of government actions, fostering accountability, and ensuring that decisions reflect the interests of the community.

In recent years, the shift to remote and hybrid meeting formats has significantly increased public participation in local governance. These meeting options ensure that everyone, regardless of their ability, location, work schedule, childcare responsibilities, transportation barriers, or health concerns, has the opportunity to engage in local government. As a result, these more inclusive formats have proven to be an effective way to bring more voices to the table and ensure that the government remains responsive to all residents.

However, the temporary provisions that allow for hybrid and remote participation in public meetings under Massachusetts’ Open Meeting Law were set to expire on March 31, 2025, unless action was taken. In a significant step forward, both the Massachusetts House of Representatives and the Senate passed legislation on Thursday to permanently allow hybrid meeting access for public bodies across the state. The bill has now been enacted and laid before the Governor for final approval.

This legislative action represents a major victory for transparency and accessibility, ensuring that residents can continue to participate fully in local government meetings, regardless of their personal circumstances.

As part of the ongoing celebration of Sunshine Week, the Boston City Council has designated March 16–22, 2025, as Sunshine Week in Boston. This resolution reaffirms the Council’s commitment to ensuring transparency, participation, and inclusivity in local governance.