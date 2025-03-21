Pepper Lunch Coming Soon to Hawaii with Three Locations Set to Open in the Next 12 Months

Local Residents Sean and Nari Uezu to Open the First Three of Ten Pepper Lunch Restaurants in Honolulu

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Lunch, a one-of-a-kind Japanese fast-casual concept with more than 500 locations across 17 countries, is pleased to announce its official expansion into Hawaii. NIKU LLC, led by local entrepreneurs Sean and Nari Uezu—who also operate the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise in Hawaii—has signed three lease agreements to bring Pepper Lunch to the islands over the next year.

The first location is slated to open in Q4 2025 at Moanalua Shopping Center, followed by two more in late 2026: the Hyatt Centric Waikiki on Kuhio Avenue and a site on Kapahulu Avenue currently occupied by Running Room. These openings mark the beginning of a plan to introduce ten Pepper Lunch restaurants throughout the Hawaiian Islands.



“Our passion for Pepper Lunch stems from a memorable meal we experienced in Kyoto,” said Sean Uezu, co-owner of NIKU LLC. “The sizzling iron plate, fresh ingredients, and vibrant sights and sounds captivated us instantly. We can’t wait to offer that same energizing dining experience to both residents and visitors across the 50th State.”

Pepper Lunch CEO Troy Hooper added, “The power of the Pepper Lunch concept is only as strong as the commitment of our partners. Sean and Nari are first-class owner/operators who align seamlessly with our mission to bring joy and connection through our sizzling dining experience.”

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan’s largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands with over 500 locations in 17 countries. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, and with guests being able to get in, dine, and be on their way in 20 minutes for under $20, the beloved Japanese-based brand seeks experienced franchise partners to expand its proven business model and cutting-edge customer offerings across the United States.

About Pepper Lunch

The original fast casual Japanese D-I-Y teppan restaurant, Pepper Lunch was founded in 1994 by one of Japan’s most famous chefs and entrepreneurs who wanted to introduce affordable premium steaks with quality ingredients served on a sizzling iron plate. Deliciously irresistible, Pepper Lunch proudly offers quality, tasty, and affordable meals sourced from the finest ingredients paired with an unforgettable experience.

Pepper Lunch Coming Soon to Hawaii with Three Locations Set to Open in the Next 12 Months

