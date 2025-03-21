DO Graduating Seniors Achieve All Time High of 92.6 Percent Match Rate

Record Number of Osteopathic Medical Students Successfully Complete Match Week

Bethesda, MD, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) today celebrates a record residency Match and the largest class of DO students to ever participate in the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP)’s Match Week. According to the NRMP, the percentage of DO seniors matching rose to 92.6 percent, a record high during the single match era. In addition, the number of U.S. DO seniors participating was a record-high 8,392, an increase of 4.5 percent from 2024. DO senior match rates have grown 3.5 percentage points since 2021.

“We are extremely proud and impressed with this year’s class of graduating DO students,” said AACOM President and CEO Robert A. Cain, DO. “Their hard work and talent have been recognized as we see a record number and percentage of our seniors matching. I’m also gratified to see the percentage of overall residency positions filled by DO students increased again this year. This is strong confirmation of the world class teaching and training they are receiving at our colleges of osteopathic medicine. The entire osteopathic community can be proud of this continued growth and success.”

This was the largest NRMP Match in history, with more than 52,400 participants competing for 43,237 positions. The percentage of positions filled by US DO students rose to 19.4 percent…the only group of US students to see an increase. Also of note, U.S. DO seniors increased the percent of positions filled in several specialties including categorical Child Neurology (4.9 percentage point increase), Medicine-Pediatrics (2.9 percentage point increase), and Orthopedic Surgery (1.3 percentage point increase).

Final placement numbers, which include students who participated in the other matching programs and those who placed after Match Week, will be available in the coming weeks.

About AACOM

Founded in 1898, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) is the leading voice for the education and training of physicians who practice osteopathic medicine in settings across the medical spectrum—from primary care to the full range of medical specialties. We support our member colleges of osteopathic medicine in their efforts to attract and train individuals who are fueled by a desire to make a difference in our healthcare system by treating the whole person and building a future emphasizing health and wellness for all people. Today, more than 36,000 future physicians—25 percent of all U.S. medical students—are being educated at one of our 42 accredited colleges of osteopathic medicine, encompassing 67 teaching locations in 36 states. To learn more about AACOM, please visit our website.

