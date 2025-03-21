MDC Twin Pines CEC to celebrate Ozarks history with annual Heritage Day on April 5

WINONA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Twin Pines Conservation Education Center (CEC) is celebrating Ozarks history – following a seasonal closure – with Heritage Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 5.

Heritage Day is a free annual event celebrating the history of the Ozarks with live music, naturalist-led activities, demonstrations, workshops, and a free fish fry sponsored by the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation.

Registration is not required. Fish will be served 11 a.m. until it’s gone.

“It’s our largest annual event and we look forward to it,” said Twin Pines CEC Manager Reva Dow. “Even our name, Twin Pines, reflects the forest history of our region and we enjoy the opportunity to share that heritage with our neighbors in these fun activities.”

Presenters will be dressed as characters from the past to help illustrate the valuable history of the Ozarks, she said, adding that the event attracts nearly 500 people each year.

Other activities will include hands-on learning by presenters skilled in wooden spoon carving, leatherworks, rag dolls, muzzleloading, basket weaving, hide tanning, longbow carving, and natural dyeing. Classic children’s games will also be available throughout the day.

“This event gives us an opportunity to consider how far we’ve come over the years as a community and what a vital role nature and conservation has played over that time,” Dow said. “We know how much our community cares about nature and conservation, but we don’t always think about how we got here.”

Offsite parking and shuttle service will be available. For more information, please call (573) 325-1381.

Twin Pines CEC closes for the winter – December through March – to enable staff to conduct school and community programs.

The center is open for visitors and programs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Text “MDC Pines” to 468311 for program reminders and updates.

Twin Pines CEC is located on Highway 60, 1.3 miles east of the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 19 North.