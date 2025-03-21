Tara Antler selected as Top Spiritual Teacher of the Year by IAOTP

Tara Antler member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala this December in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tara Antler, intuitive healer, spiritual teacher, soul coach and author, was recently selected as Top Spiritual Teacher of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Antler has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Antler is the co-founder of Ascension Academy of Light with her husband, Gabriel, where she is an intuitive healer, spiritual teacher and meditation facilitator among her many other skilled roles. Ascension Academy of Light offers coaching, healing, trainings and retreats. In addition, she is a published author of "The Healing Manual" and Divine Wisdom Oracle Cards, and Tara and Gabriel are the co-hosts of the Rising Consciousness Podcast. She also contributes to the world through her blog, Truth Talk with Tara Antler and has shared her wisdom teachings with millions of people on various stages around the world, including in India to over 20 million in one moment! Ms. Antler is also a teacher and facilitator at Transformational Arts College of Spiritual and Holistic Training.Ms. Antler’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to life coaching, leadership development, healing, speaking, podcast host, and coaching.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Antler completed Honours in Health Sciences Degree from The University of Western, Ontario, earned her diploma CNHP in Holistic Health, Aromatherapy, Reflexology and Reiki from Transformational Arts College. She was also Yoga trained at Karuna Yoga School.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Antler has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Spiritual Teacher of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Antler for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Antler attributes her success to integrity, strength, compassion and her spirituality. When not working, she enjoys traveling and playful time with her husband and three beautiful, homeschooled children. In the future Ms. Antler aims to transform and inspire as many lives as possible - building healing retreat centres in Canada and Mexico, creating an animal sanctuary for her children and establishing a book publishing company for conscious children's books.For more information please visit: https://www.taraantler.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

