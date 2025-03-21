Gadyaces “Gady” Serralta Nominated to Key Post at United States Marshals Service

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice congratulates Gadyaces “Gady” Serralta on his nomination to be the next Director of the United States Marshals Service (USMS).

Gady Serralta (USMS Director Nominee)

Beginning his career as a Miami Patrol Officer in 1990, Mr. Serralta has dedicated over 34 years of his life to serving in law enforcement. Mr. Serralta has spent the last six years as the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Florida after being confirmed in 2018. As the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Florida, Mr. Serralta faithfully served millions of residents by managing operations across several counties and in multiple courthouses. Prior to becoming a U.S. Marshal, Mr. Serralta was a Major in the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Police Chief for Palmetto Bay, Florida. Mr. Serralta has extensive experience in handling criminal investigations and tackling organized crime.

Mr. Serralta received a B.S. in Criminal Justice Studies from Florida International University and a M.S. in Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.