N/UM Named Oprah Daily’s Editor’s Choice: A Testament to Luxury, Innovation & Sustainability

N/UM is Oprah Daily Editor's Choice at NYNow & the winner of the Sustainability & Social Impact award

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N/UM, the premium gourmet salt brand known for its artisanal craftsmanship and sustainability-driven mission, has been honored as an Editor’s Choice by Oprah Daily at the NYNow Winter Market. This recognition cements N/UM as a leader in luxury seasoning and eco-conscious gifting; bringing its hand-harvested salts, chef-curated and Africa sourced finishing salts to a wider audience of food lovers.

Sustainability at the Core

Beyond delivering exceptional flavor, N/UM is committed to sustainable sourcing, toxic-free packaging, and responsible production. Each small-batch blend is housed in elegant glass jars with acacia wood lids, designed to be reusable and environmentally friendly. One of the brand’s core values is to elevate the dining experience without compromising the planet.

“We’re honored to receive Oprah Daily’s Editor’s Choice award. This recognition reflects our dedication to quality, sustainability, and creating a product that’s as beautiful as it is delicious,” said Awa Kone, CEO & Co-Founder of N/UM.

Driving Social Change Through Food

N/UM doesn’t just enhance meals—it drives social impact. Through community partnerships, ethical sourcing, and digital advocacy, the brand uses its platform to support fair trade practices, small-scale artisans, and socially responsible businesses. Additionally, the brand uses storytelling to celebrate the cultures of the local communities where the salts are harvested. With an engaged social media presence, N/UM continues to educate and inspire home chefs and food enthusiasts to cook with intention.

N/UM was also the winner of the sustainability and social impact award at the NYNow winter market.

Experience the Oprah-Approved Gourmet Salt

Following this prestigious recognition, N/UM will be expanding its retail and gifting presence, ensuring that more consumers can access these award-winning salts.

