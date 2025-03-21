Submit Release
Statement from Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler on $311 million in ag disaster assistance for 2024 crop losses

“I want to thank the members of the legislature for approving the start of an ag disaster assistance program to help farmers statewide recover from the disastrous 2024 farm season in North Carolina. And, I thank the governor for quickly signing this important bill.

“We are working quickly at the department to put together the framework of the program to begin getting the $200 million out to farmers in Western N.C. and the $111 million out across the rest of the state. We anticipate the program will closely mirror what we set up in 2018 with relief funding for Hurricane Florence and other tropical storms.

“I am especially grateful for the timing of this assistance because it will help farmers be able to put crops in the ground this season, something that many farmers were not sure could happen. 

“We will continue to work with the legislature on additional needs, as the bill noted the intent to consider more ag disaster assistance in the future. We are also seeking funding through a federal block grant through USDA.”

