Pure Moving Company Seattle Celebrates Milestone: Over 1,250 Perfect 5-Star Google Reviews

Seattle, Wa , March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Moving Company Seattle is proud to announce that it has surpassed 1,250 Google reviews—all with a perfect 5-star rating. This remarkable milestone, achieved in just six years of operation, not only highlights the company's commitment to exceptional service but also reinforces its status as the top-rated, affordable moving and storage provider in Seattle and King County. This perfect rating significantly exceeds the industry average of 4.2 stars.





Pure Moving Company Seattle Movers Local & Long distance

With years of industry expertise, Pure Moving Company Seattle offers comprehensive services, including local and long-distance relocations, residential and commercial moves, packing, storage solutions, and specialized services for seniors, military personnel, and same-day needs. The company's transparent pricing and dedication to customer satisfaction ensure that every move is seamless and stress-free.

From Seattle's distinctive neighborhoods like Capitol Hill and Queen Anne to eastside communities, including Bellevue and Kirkland, Pure Moving Company proudly serves all of King County with the same exceptional quality and care. Additional premium service areas their Seattle movers provide include Magnolia, Madison Park, Laurelhurst, Mercer Island, Medina, and Redmond.

Igor Shapchyts , Owner of Pure Moving Company Seattle, stated, "Reaching 1,250 perfect reviews represents 1,250 families and businesses who trusted us during one of life's most stressful transitions. Our team's dedication to excellence has made this possible, and we're deeply grateful to Seattle residents for their continued trust and support."

"Pure Moving made our relocation from Queen Anne to Bellevue completely stress-free," shares Sarah Johnson, a recent customer. "Their attention to detail and care for our belongings was exceptional—it's no wonder they've earned so many perfect reviews."

With a reputation built on reliability—moving over 5,000 clients every year—and a foundation of licensed, insured, and background-checked professionals, Pure Moving Company Seattle continues to set the standard for moving services in the region. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its fleet and workforce to meet growing demand while maintaining its commitment to personalized service.

Customers can experience the Pure Moving difference for themselves with a free, no-pressure, no-obligation quote in 15 minutes or less. The expert movers Seattle needs are at your service.

For additional information or to schedule a move, visit our website at www.puremovers.com/seattle-movers or call 206-278-8283.





Local Seattle Movers





About Pure Moving Company Seattle Movers Local & Long distance



Founded in 2019, Pure Moving Company Seattle has quickly established itself as the region's premier moving service through a commitment to transparency, affordability, and exceptional customer care. Licensed by the California Public Utility Commission and fully insured, Pure Moving Company's mission is to transform the moving experience from stressful to seamless for residents and businesses throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Press inquiries

Pure Moving Company Seattle Movers Local & Long distance

https://www.puremovers.com/seattle-movers/

Igor Shapchyts

info@puremovers.com

(206) 278-8283

1511 3rd Ave #310

Seattle, WA 98101





