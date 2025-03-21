Lowey Dannenberg Notifies TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TMDX) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TMDX) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired TransMedics common stock between February 28, 2023 and January 10, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On February 14, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TransMedics used kickbacks, fraudulent overbilling, and coercive tactics to generate business and revenue; (ii) TransMedics engaged in unsafe practices and hid safety issues and generally lacked safety oversight; and (iii) the foregoing subjected TransMedics to heightened risk of scrutiny and regulatory risk.

When investors learned the truth, TransMedics’ common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in TransMedics’ securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before April 15, 2025.

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

