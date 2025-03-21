The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Special Dividend

BOSTON, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: HYB) announced today that it will pay a special dividend of $.06 per share on the company’s common stock on March 27, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2025. The ex-dividend date will be March 24th.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of February 28, 2025, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.63 trillion of assets. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:

Ellen E. Terry, President

Telephone: 617-263-6400

www.newamerica-hyb.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.