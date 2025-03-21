Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLNC) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLNC) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Fluence common stock between November 29, 2023 to February 10, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On March 11, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fluence’s relationship with its founders and largest sources of revenue, Siemens AG and The AES Corporation, was poised to decline; (2) Siemens Energy, Siemens AG’s U.S. affiliate, had accused the Company of engineering failures and fraud; (3) Fluence’s margins and revenue growth were inflated as Siemens and AES were moving to divest; and (4) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements related to Fluence’s battery energy storage business, as well as related financial results, growth, and prospects.

When investors learned the truth, Fluence’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Fluence’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before May 12, 2025.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: afarah@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.