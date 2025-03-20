AG: Former Investigator for NJ Victims of Crime Compensation Office Indicted After Allegedly Sending Sexually Explicit and Other Texts to Crime Victims

TRENTON — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) today announced that a former investigator for the New Jersey Victims of Crime Compensation Office (VCCO) has been indicted after allegedly exploiting his official position to send messages solicitous of an intimate relationship, sexually-suggestive messages, or sexually-explicit messages to crime victims who were seeking VCCO support.

A state grand jury in Trenton voted to indict Guilherme H. Jamarino, 47, of Point Pleasant, New Jersey. As alleged in the indictment, between roughly December 2019 and July 2022, Jamarino used his official position to send sexually suggestive and inappropriate communications to at least six victims.

“We allege that although this defendant worked for an office that helps crime victims, he instead subjected them to further injustice,” said Attorney General Platkin. “His alleged behavior exploited his professional relationship with the victims and further eroded the trust of these victims when they needed support and reassurance.”

“As alleged, the defendant’s job was to help crime victims, but instead, he used his official position for his own benefit,” said Drew Skinner, Executive Director of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

Based on the indictment returned in this case: as an agency within the Department of Law and Public Safety, the VCCO helps violent crime victims recover by providing financial assistance to victims, their families, and victim-service providers, to help alleviate the economic and emotional burdens of victimization.

As an investigator, Jamarino’s responsibilities included helping vulnerable crime victims obtain financial reimbursement for costs arising from their victimization. The investigation revealed that Jamarino took advantage of the access that his position gave him to the contact information of female victims he was assigned to assist, in order to send sexually-suggestive and inappropriate messages to the victims.

According to the indictment, while communicating with the victims about their claims with the VCCO, Jamarino misused his position as a VCCO investigator to send the victims messages that were inappropriate, solicitous of intimate relationships, or otherwise sexually explicit. It is alleged that Jamarino’s communications with the women included discussions regarding their VCCO claims, interspersed with nude or partially nude photographs of Jamarino, and invitations to meet him in person.

The indictment charges seven counts: six counts of official misconduct (2nd degree) and one count of pattern of official misconduct (2nd degree). Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in New Jersey state prison and a fine of up to $150,000.

Deputy Attorney General Diana Bibb and Assistant Attorney General Michael Grillo are prosecuting the case for OPIA, under the supervision of Corruption Bureau Co-Directors Jeff Manis and Eric Gibson, and OPIA Director Skinner.

Michael P. Koribanics, Esq., Clifton, N.J.

