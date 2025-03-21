Five Years Later: ON+ON's Steadfast Journey in the F&B Business

Customers can mix-and-match from a variety of grains, meats, vegetables, sauces, and toppings. ON+ON logo It's not only nutritious and delicious but also embodies the modern convenience of a one-pot meal.

Redefining quality and resilience in the post-pandemic culinary landscape

"I started ON+ON because I felt there was a lack of brands offering convenient and healthy Korean food. We were ready to fully launch our franchise in 2019, but then COVID-19 struck.” he recalls.” — Ted Han

TORRENCE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It has been five years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, a declaration that led to fundamental shifts in society, lifestyle patterns, and business operations. However, amidst all these changes, one thing remains steadfast: Fresh Korean Kitchen ON+ON.Ted Han, the visionary founder who launched the brand in 2016, faced the pandemic as a significant challenge. "I started ON+ON because I felt there was a lack of brands offering convenient and healthy Korean food. We were ready to fully launch our franchise in 2019, but then COVID-19 struck.” he recalls. While many restaurants adapted their menus and prices to survive, Han’s approach was uniquely unwavering. Our food draws inspiration from bibimbap , the quintessential Korean dish of mixed rice with meat and assorted vegetables in a single bowl," Han explains. "It's not only nutritious and delicious but also embodies the modern convenience of a one-pot meal. Customers can mix-and-match from a variety of grains, meats, vegetables, sauces, and toppings."With his extensive background in the franchise food industry and the expertise of his brother-in-law, a Michelin-starred chef from a fine dining restaurant in San Francisco, Ted faced significant challenges in curating a menu. They aimed to create a magical formula where any combination of ingredients and sauces would delight the customer.“It was tough. With so many menu items and sauces, creating dishes that satisfied our customers was challenging. The labor costs were substantial, and achieving efficient production without sacrificing quality was not easy. However, looking back, the pandemic became an opportunity. While profit margins were crucial, we became more dedicated to our customers and never compromised on the quality of our ingredients." he reflects.The meticulous preparation of Korean meals, which involves extensive marinating and aging processes, demands a hands-on approach. "Rather than compromise our philosophy of providing consistent quality across all locations, we chose to stay true to our values regardless of circumstances."This commitment to quality has clearly resonated with consumers. Currently, ON+ON boasts seven locations across California , with steady customer traffic and cautious plans for expansion into other major cities across the United States.As Ted looks to the future and contemplates the next ten years, he prioritizes maintaining the exceptional experiences that ON+ON provides rather than pursuing grand expansions. " I want ON+ON to continue offering the same delightful experience to our customers today and in the years to come," he affirms as he visits his stores.About ON+ONON+ON is a modern take on convenient Korean cuisine, blending Korean flavors with California's rich produce. In response to today's fast-paced lifestyle, we provide freshly prepared, quality food that showcases the best seasonal ingredients, ethically raised and locally sourced. Our preparations are made daily from scratch, ensuring that whether you seek a quick lunch or a healthy dinner for your family, we are dedicated to serving you.Visit us at ononkitchen.comInstagram: @ononkitchen

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.