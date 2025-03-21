Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (“Neumora” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NMRA) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (“Neumora” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NMRA) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Neumora common stock at the time of the Company’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on September 15, 2023.

On February 7, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company, certain of its current officers and directors, and underwriters, alleging that in connection with its IPO, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) in order for Neumora to justify conducting its Phase Three Program, Neumora was forced to amend BlackThorn’s original Phase Two Trial inclusion criteria to include a patient population with moderate to severe major depressive disorder (“MDD”) to show that Navacaprant offered a statistically significant improvement in treating MDD; (ii) and to that same end, Neumora also added a prespecified analysis to the Phase Two statistical analysis plan, focusing on patients suffering from moderate to severe MDD; and (iii) the Phase Two Trials lacked adequate data, particularly in regards to the patient population size and the ratio of male to female patients within the patient population, to be able to accurately predict the results of the KOASTAL-1 study.

When investors learned the truth, Neumora’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Neumora’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before April 7, 2025.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: afarah@lowey.com

