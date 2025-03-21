Traffic Down, Business Up: Governor Hochul Highlights Progress Made Under New York’s Congestion Pricing Program

MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo said, “Congestion relief is a local tool helping to solve a local problem. With this tool activated we are delivering access to efficient transportation to all New Yorkers and visitors including those who drive, and those who ride our subways, buses, and paratransit vehicles alike.”

State Senator Liz Krueger said, “Congestion pricing works, and it is already delivering for New Yorkers, the vast majority of whom rely on public transit every single day. Congestion Pricing is improving commutes, reducing congestion, and raising funds for public transit, all while businesses in the zone enjoy an increase in foot traffic and the program grows in popularity with those who are actually impacted by it. I am proud to stand with Governor Hochul and the MTA in defending Congestion Pricing, not just on behalf of the New Yorkers who directly benefit from it, but also for New York’s sovereignty and for the rule of law that is the keystone of our democracy.”

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Since congestion pricing started travel times have improved by as much as 59 percent during peak afternoon hours. That means that drivers are saving on average 20 to 30 minutes driving into the Central Business District every single day. Take it from those of us who actually live and work in the Central Business District, congestion pricing is working. Since the program began, not only are commute times down, but foot traffic is up, businesses in midtown are booming, support for the toll has increased, and tens of millions of dollars have been generated to make essential upgrades to our subway system, which is used by over 3.5 million people every day. Any way you look at it the first few months of congestion pricing have clearly been a success and the program must continue. I am proud that Governor Hochul is standing up for New York’s sovereignty and keeping the congestion cameras on.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “Congestion pricing is already delivering for New York — easing gridlock, cutting pollution, and powering critical funding for our transit system. Our future depends on a transit system that moves all of us forward — not one stuck in gridlock. This is about fairness — ensuring working people, students, and seniors have reliable public transit while reducing traffic that clogs our city. At this pivotal moment, we must stay the course. Investing in mass transit isn’t just about infrastructure — it’s about investing in the people who make this city thrive. Let’s push forward toward a healthier, more sustainable New York.”

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, “I support Congestion Pricing as a way for the MTA to fund their capital plan, and bring benefits; including the much needed upgrading transport accessibility, and rebuilding and sustaining infrastructure in my 30th District and beyond.”

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, “Congestion pricing is working; we're seeing less congestion, faster bus commutes, and an increase in transit ridership. New Yorkers deserve to continue to benefit from the implementation of this program– they deserve clean air, and clearer streets. This is the result of relentless advocates fighting for cleaner air and public transportation, as well as the Governor’s commitment to putting New Yorkers’ will above the orders of the Trump Administration.”

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, “A strong, reliable and accessible public transit system is the lifeblood of New York City and congestion pricing has proven itself to be the antidote to our crumbling infrastructure and incessant congestion. Since the program's implementation, traffic has flowed more freely, buses have been more reliable and our environment has benefited from fewer emissions. The Trump administration's demand to shut down our congestion pricing program is nothing more than another futile political move in his ongoing obsession of punishing New York. Governor Hochul's decision to keep the cameras on is the right one and will help the MTA to rebuild the public transportation system that our city deserves.”

Assemblymember Deborah Glick said, “I am heartened to see how successful congestion pricing has been so far—less traffic, less pollution, less noise—and I look forward to an improved transit system for all New Yorkers. New York has long led the nation in innovation and I am proud to stand with my colleagues in fighting the federal administration’s attempt to undermine this important program.”

Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said, “Congestion pricing works, and we cannot afford to turn back now. In just a few months, we’ve already seen improvements in commute times and have created a new revenue stream to accelerate the modernization of our public transportation system. We must not let the obstruction of the Trump administration get in the way of the progress New Yorkers need. This program is also vital for improving our environment by reducing traffic and lowering emissions, helping us achieve cleaner air and a healthier city. Our city is ready for improved bus and subway services, modernized infrastructure, and greater accessibility. Public transportation must be safe, reliable, affordable, and accessible for all. Let’s continue this momentum and focus on strengthening the MTA for the future. Onward!”

Assemblymember Tony Simone said, “Congestion pricing was developed as a crucial solution to multiple crises in our city, in the time since the cameras went live it has more than achieved its mission. Our subway is crumbling. Congestion pricing has unlocked $15 billion to fix it. Our city center had been brought to a standstill by an overwhelming number of cars. Congestion pricing has already significantly decreased congestion without spillover into surrounding areas. Our streets are cleaner and safer because of the traffic reduction. Spending in the CBD has not declined, transit ridership is up, and honking has decreased. Congestion pricing is finally here and it is exceeding expectations. I stand with the Governor, keep the cameras on!”

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said, “Congestion pricing has been a huge success. Gridlock is down, mass transit ridership is up, and we are raising badly needed funds for subway station elevators, the Second Ave Subway expansion, signal modernization, and more. I look forward to seeing all the ways congestion pricing continues to benefit New York City.”

Riders Alliance Senior Organizer Danna Dennis said, “We’re so grateful to stand with the Governor today to continue to defend congestion pricing and support public transit. The bottom line is that congestion pricing is working: Transit ridership is increasing, buses are moving faster, and millions of New Yorkers are benefiting. We need to keep this momentum going, and we can’t turn back the clock on this vital progress for transit riders and all New Yorkers.”

Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA Executive Director Lisa Daglian said, “Congestion Pricing works. It's a fact! We're seeing immediate benefits in and around the city and region, with less traffic, improved commute times, and faster speeds — good news for drivers, bus riders, emergency vehicles, and deliveries. Less congestion has also meant safer streets, less noise, and robust returns for Broadway, restaurants, commercial lease signings, and businesses small and large. Transit riders are also big beneficiaries, with more accessible stations, signal improvements and better buses coming our way. Thanks to Governor Hochul for standing strong and being a champion for riders and our economy!”

Hudson Square Business Improvement District President and CEO Samara Karasyk said, “Congestion pricing is a win for our city and I want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued advocacy. New Yorkers and New York City neighborhoods like Hudson Square benefit enormously from reduced congestion and more funding for mass transit. It improves our environment, creates safer streets, allows for more welcoming pedestrian spaces, and fosters vibrant central business districts. We have already seen a tangible decrease in traffic around the Holland Tunnel, which, along with our efforts these past 15 years to expand and green our streets and sidewalks, will help grow the local economy and enhance the vitality of our community.”

Meatpacking District Management Association Executive Director Jeffrey LeFrancois said, “Public transit is the lifeblood of New York City and improving the system is good for business, the Meatpacking District, and the region. Easing traffic flow makes streets quieter and more efficient. And if there’s one thing business loves most, its efficiency, because when the movement of people and goods are prioritized, we all succeed.”

Union Square Partnership Executive Director Julie Stein said, “Union Square is experiencing a year-over-year upswing in foot traffic. Since the start of 2025, average weekday foot traffic in Union Square has reached its highest levels for this season in recent history, surpassing both pre-pandemic and recent-year benchmarks for January and February. We are hearing from our community that Union Square feels more peaceful and pedestrian-friendly and surface transportation commuting times into and out of the district have improved. While congestion pricing has been the subject of extensive debate, it is currently providing New York with crucial real-time data to understand the policy's effects on traffic flow, the environment, and the experiences of New Yorkers. This invaluable information is critical to inform and shape our city's transportation planning for years to come.”

Garment District Alliance President Barbara Blair said, “Congestion pricing plays an important role in helping us reduce traffic, improve air quality and strengthen our city. We need to move forward and continue addressing these critical issues -- we can’t go backward and shirk our responsibility to ensure a better future for our communities.”