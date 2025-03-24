PC Server & Parts Welcomes Matt Burch as Key Hire to Drive Innovation and Growth

NEW HUDSON, MI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PC Server & Parts, a leading provider of high-quality Enterprise Hardware, IT solutions and services is thrilled to announce the hire of Matt Burch as Chief Revenue Officer. With a proven track record of driving innovation and operational excellence, Matt brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company, further strengthening its position as an industry leader.

In his new role, Matt will oversee the development and growth of Client Solutions while optimizing operational processes and expanding the company’s product and service offerings. His leadership will be instrumental in helping PC Server & Parts meet the growing demands of its clients and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

"We are excited to welcome Matt to the PC Server & Parts team," said Jason Harr, Managing Partner of PC Server & Parts. "His deep industry knowledge and strategic vision align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional value to our customers. We are confident that Matt’s contributions will play a pivotal role in our continued growth and success."

Matt Burch brings over 18 years of experience in providing Enterprise IT solutions globally. "I am honored to join PC Server & Parts. This opportunity is a true alignment with my passion for making a meaningful impact on the most valuable resource in any company, it's people." said Matt Burch. "I look forward to scaling the business while consistently delivering exceptional customer value to drive sustainable growth." PC Server & Parts has built a strong reputation for providing reliable, cost-effective Enterprise Hardware and IT solutions to businesses of all sizes. With Matt Burch on board, the company is poised to accelerate its growth, enhance its service offerings, and continue delivering exceptional value to its customers.

For more information about PC Server & Parts and its services, visit www.pcsp.com

About PC Server & Parts

PC Server & Parts is a trusted provider of Enterprise IT Hardware solutions. With a focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, the company serves businesses across the globe, helping them optimize their IT infrastructure and achieve their goals.

