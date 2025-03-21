Laila is Live: The AI-Powered Storytelling Platform for Kids, Now Live on Web, App Store, and Play Store

A person using Laila on his devices. From simple prompt into fully produced video.

Empowering Every Child to Create Personalized Stories, Laila Turns Children’s Ideas Into Magical Video Adventures

Laila isn’t just a tool—it’s a companion that grows with your child. We’re redefining ‘edutainment’ by making storytelling a gateway to learning, creativity, and confidence.” — Sali Igbal Ferad, Founder & CEO of Morfeu AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Every Child to Create Personalized Stories, Laila Turns Children’s Ideas Into Magical Video Adventures– Morfeu AI, the pioneer of ethical AI-driven storytelling, today introduced Laila for Kids, a groundbreaking platform now available on the App Store Play Store , and Web. Unlike passive screen time that limits imagination, Laila actively involves children in the creative process, building critical thinking skills while delivering personalized entertainment. Designed for ages 3–12, Laila empowers young minds to explore creativity, learning, and self-expression through AI-powered stories—safely, ethically, and joyfully.Why Laila?In a world where screens often replace imagination, Laila stands apart from generic AI tools by combining child development expertise with ethical AI, fostering creativity without screen-time guilt. With its unique “kids first” approach, Laila transforms simple text prompts into personalized video stories that entertain, educate, and inspire children—turning them from passive viewers into active storytellers who learn while they create.Using a simple text prompt, children (with parental guidance) or parents can craft unique video adventures featuring vibrant characters, adaptive storytelling, and playful lessons about values like “Being Truthful,” “Showing Kindness,” and “Understanding Others.” From bedtime tales to educational journeys, Laila turns every child into a storyteller while teaching critical thinking, empathy, and creativity.The “Kids First” ApproachLaila’s AI crafts customizable, meaningful stories based on your child’s unique interests and lessons you want to teach. Parents or kids can input simple prompts—like “A shy robot learns to make friends”or “A South African kid discovers courage with a magical frog”—and Laila generates:- Tailored Plots: Adventures that adapt to themes like making friends, growing and changing, or facing fears- Value-Driven Narratives: Stories designed with intentional lessons about kindness, bravery, and giving love.- Cultural & Creative Diversity: Settings range from square graphics worlds to claymation forests, with characters that reflect global perspectives.This way, every story becomes a personalized adventure that aligns with your child’s developmental needs and sparks meaningful conversations.Built on Three Pillars:1) Safety & Privacy: No ads, age-appropriate content, and safety agents that review prompts in real-time to ensure secure interactions.2) Learning Through Play: Our stories, rooted in scientific facts, adapt to kids’ interests, blending math, science, and moral values into engaging, educational narratives perfect for preschoolers.3) Ethical AI: Designed with child development experts to ensure technology enhances—not replaces—human creativity.“I use Laila as part of my emotional regulation sessions, allowing kids to co-create stories that mirror their own challenges. Whether it’s overcoming fears, learning patience, or building social skills, these AI-powered stories provide a therapeutic, yet playful approach to self-awareness and growth.” Erkan Aksakal, Pediatric Occupational TherapistKey Features for Parents & Kids:Instant Video Stories: Turn prompts like “A dinosaur who loves math” into a 2-minute animated adventure.- 36 Languages & Diverse Voices: Stories available in 36 languages, including English, Spanish, Japanese and Arabic with characters and narratives that reflect global diversity.- Cultural Adaptation: By capturing user location during onboarding, Laila’s AI weaves culturally relevant elements into stories, ensuring they resonate with children’s unique backgrounds and traditions.- Smart Personalization: Stories are uniquely crafted around your child’s interests, keeping them engaged with themes they love.Pricing & Availability:Start creating FREE : Sign up on tellmelaila.com and start creating for FREE.Laila Lite ($15): 5 storiesLaila Explorer ($29): 10 storiesLaila Pro ($59): 20 storiesMonthly subscription fee. Unlimited replays.“For media assets or additional information, visit our Press Kit .”About Morfeu AI:Morfeu AI is redefining the future of video storytelling, transforming the way we learn, create, and engage with information. Our mission is to make high-quality, AI-driven content creation accessible to everyone—empowering individuals, educators, and businesses to bring their ideas to life effortlessly. By merging cutting-edge AI with human creativity, we are building a future where technology enhances imagination rather than replaces it. With a strong commitment to ethics and innovation, Morfeu AI is pioneering a new era of digital storytelling—where content is not just consumed, but experienced, explored, and shaped by its audience. Our first product, Laila for Kids, brings this innovation to young learners, making values-based education engaging and interactive through AI-powered storytelling. Learn more at morfeu.ai.

Laila is LIVE on App Store & Play Store

