Governor Newsom joins bipartisan coalition of leaders as states step up to combat climate crisis

The goals of America Is All In include:

Mobilize and partner with subnational sectors across thousands of U.S. cities, states, tribal nations, businesses, schools, and faith, health, and cultural institutions to develop, implement, and ensure accountability for an ambitious, all-in national climate strategy

non-federal climate action across the country through direct implementation and collective advocacy that meets the urgency of the climate crisis Promote the leadership of non-federal and subnational actors on the world stage to secure a healthy, prosperous, equitable, and sustainable future for everybody.

“As governor of the fifth largest economy in the world and a climate leader for decades, I could not be more thrilled to have Governor Newsom and California once again showing America and the world that climate action doesn’t just cut greenhouse gases, it creates jobs, new businesses, and innovative technologies that makes our energy, safer, healthier and more affordable,” said Gina McCarthy, Managing Co-Chair of America Is All In. “I thank Governor Newsom for being a leader that states, cities, businesses, and local groups can all look up to. Together, we will pick up the baton and represent the U.S. on the international stage, so that our friends and allies around the world know that at the subnational level, the U.S. is fully committed to putting in place policies, practices, and technologies that cut fossil fuels to protect our health, our safety, and our economy.”

