Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

Hong Kong, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (“MSW” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MSW) is an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with no material operations of its own. The Company, through its indirectly wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, MS (HK) Engineering Limited and MS Engineering Co., Limited, is engaged in wet trades works services in Hong Kong. The Company today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

First Half of 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights

  Total revenue increased by 31.8% from US$13,211,196 to US$17,408,116
  Gross profit increased by 23.7% from US$1,939,597 to US$2,398,855
  Net income and total comprehensive income decreased by 2.7% from US$1,011,897 to US$984,549
     

Mr. Chi Ming Lam, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “In our operating history of approximately ten years, we have focused on providing wet trades work services in the role of a subcontractor. We take pride in our portfolio in wet trades works. In the six months ended September 30, 2024 we continue to provide quality wet trades works to our customers and expand our business. Leveraging our established track record, our expertise in wet trades operations and our experienced management team, we believe we are well-positioned to capture the growth of the wet trades works market in Hong Kong and expand our business.”

“We are also proud to announce that the Company has listed its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 22, 2024 and the shares of the Company are now trading on the Nasdaq under ticker “MSW.” We believe the listing on Nasdaq is an important milestone for the Company. We will actively explore options for the Company to grow further and create value for our shareholders” concluded Mr. Lam.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue

Revenue increased by 31.8% from US$13,211,196 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to US$17,408,116 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in number of projects awarded.

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenue increased by 33.2% from US$11,271,599 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to US$15,009,261 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was generally in line with the increase in revenue.

Gross profit and gross profit margin

The gross profit increased by 23.7% from US$1,939,597 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to US$2,398,855 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was due to the increase of revenue. The gross profit margin decreased by 0.9% from 14.7% for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to 13.8% for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the increase in direct costs incurred from additional subcontracting costs incurred to deal with changes to the on-site arrangements for certain construction projects and the delays in certain projects.

Net income and total comprehensive income

Net income and total comprehensive income decreased by 2.7% from US$1,011,897 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to US$984,549 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to increase in interests in interests of bank and other borrowings.

About Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. With a mission to become the leading wet trades works services provider in Hong Kong and the United States, the Company strives to provide quality services that comply with its customers’ quality standards, requirements, and specifications. The Company conducts its business through its two wholly-owned Hong Kong operating subsidiaries, MS (HK) Engineering Limited and MS Engineering Co. Limited. MS (HK) Engineering Limited is a registered subcontractor and a registered specialist trade contractor under the Registered Specialist Trade Contractors Scheme of the Construction Industry Council and undertakes both private and public sector projects, while MS Engineering Co., Limited mainly focuses on private sector projects. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.ms100.com.hk.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “going forward”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “propose”, “seek”, “should”, “will”, “would” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited

Investor Relations Department
Email: ir@ms100.com.hk

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    September 30,     March 31,  
    2024     2024  
      US$       US$  
                 
Assets                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents     1,257,540       1,080,514  
Accounts receivable, net     1,755,696       1,643,568  
Contract assets     6,207,838       6,098,497  
Due from a related party     -       -  
Deposits, prepayments and other current assets     58,966       20,925  
Total current assets     9,280,040       8,843,504  
                 
Non-current assets                
Property and equipment, net     1,181,558       1,223,100  
Right-of-use assets – finance lease     186,347       216,065  
Life insurance policy, cash surrender value     165,744       160,891  
Contract assets     495,195       740,600  
Deferred costs     1,022,286       704,568  
Deferred tax assets     58,100       150  
Total non-current assets     3,109,230       3,045,374  
                 
Total assets     12,389,270       11,888,878  
                 
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable     2,841,878       3,166,177  
Bank and other borrowings     5,047,454       3,818,453  
Finance lease liabilities     68,811       67,372  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     10,000       136,791  
Income tax payable     577,631       552,670  
Total current liabilities     8,545,774       7,741,463  
                 
Non-current liabilities                
Bank borrowings     2,889,630       3,033,780  
Finance lease liabilities     79,747       114,495  
Deferred tax liabilities     -       878  
Total non-current liabilities     2,969,377       3,149,153  
                 
Total liabilities     11,515,151       10,890,616  
                 
Shareholders’ equity                
Ordinary shares, 100,000,000 shares authorized; USD0.0005 par value, 11,250,000 and 11,250,000 shares issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively     5,625       5,625  
Subscription receivable     (5,625 )     (5,625 )
Additional paid in capital     1,282       1,282  
Retained earnings     872,837       996,980  
Total shareholders’ equity     874,119       998,262  
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity     12,389,270       11,888,878  


Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

    For the six months ended
September 30, 		 
    2024     2023  
    US$     US$  
    (unaudited)     (unaudited)  
             
Revenue     17,408,116       13,211,196  
Cost of revenue     (15,009,261 )     (11,271,599 )
Gross profit     2,398,855       1,939,597  
                 
Operating expenses                
General and administrative expenses     (995,737 )     (556,546 )
Total operating expenses     (995,737 )     (556,546 )
                 
Income from operations     1,403,118       1,383,051  
                 
Other (expense) income                
Interest expense, net     (221,609 )     (133,888 )
Other income     398       9,010  
Total other (expense) income, net     (221,211 )     (124,878 )
                 
Income before tax expense     1,181,907       1, 258,173  
Income tax expense     (197,358 )     (246,276 )
Net income and total comprehensive income     984,549       1,011,897  
                 
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders                
Basic and diluted     0.09       0.09  
                 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share                
Basic and diluted     11,250,000       11,250,000  


Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

    Ordinary Shares           Additional           Total  
    Number of shares     Amount     Subscription receivable     paid in
capital 		    Retained
Earnings 		    Shareholders’
Equity 		 
          US$     US$     US$     US$     US$  
Balance as of April 1, 2023     11,250,000       5,625       (5,625 )     1,282       381,608       382,890  
Net profit for the period (unaudited)     -       -       -       -       1,011,897       1,011,897  
Dividend declared (unaudited)     -       -       -       -       (1,116,737 )     (1,116,737 )
Balance as of September 30, 2023 (unaudited)     11,250,000       5,625       (5,625 )     1,282       276,768       278,050  


    Ordinary Shares           Additional           Total  
    Number of shares     Amount     Subscription receivable     paid in
capital 		    Retained
Earnings 		    Shareholders’
Equity 		 
          US$     US$     US$     US$     US$  
Balance as of April 1, 2024     11,250,000       5,625       (5,625 )     1,282       996,980       998,262  
Net profit for the period (unaudited)     -       -       -       -       984,549       984,549  
Dividend declared (unaudited)     -       -       -       -       (1,108,692 )     (1,108,692 )
Balance as of September 30, 2024 (unaudited)     11,250,000       5,625       (5,625 )     1,282       872,837       874,119  


Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

    For the six months ended
September 30, 		 
    2024     2023  
    US$     US$  
    (unaudited)     (unaudited)  
             
Operating activities:                
Net income     984,549       1,011,897  
Adjustments:                
Depreciation on equipment     41,543       5,331  
Amortization of right-of-use assets – finance lease     29,718       45,472  
Gain on disposals of right-of-use assets – finance lease     -       (3,686 )
Changes on cash value of life insurance policy     (4,853 )     (3,172 )
Expected credit loss allowance     321,548       10,623  
Deferred Income taxes (benefits) provision     (58,828 )     6,799  
Change in working capital items:                
Change in accounts receivable     (244,954 )     (914,484 )
Change in contract assets     (52,659 )     1,243,338  
Change in deposits, prepayments and other current assets     (38,041 )     1,862  
Change in accounts payable     (324,299 )     (24,913 )
Change in income tax payable     24,960       159,774  
Change in accrued expenses and other current liabilities     (126,791 )     (63,330 )
Cash provided by operating activities     551,893       1,475,511  
                 
Investing activities:                
Purchase of equipment     -       (85,723 )
Deposit paid for acquisition of a property     -       (148,000 )
Sales proceeds from disposals of leased equipment     -       51,282  
Cash used in investing activities     -       (182,441 )
                 
Financing activities:                
Proceeds from new bank borrowings     5,525,641       12,522,346  
Repayment of bank borrowings     (4,440,790 )     (12,316,028 )
Principal payments for finance lease liabilities     (33,308 )     (86,809 )
Advances to related parties     (1,108,692 )     (1,038,382 )
Payment of deferred IPO costs     (317,718 )     (280,279 )
Cash used in financing activities     (374,867 )     (1,199,152 )
                 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents     177,026       93,918  
                 
Cash and cash equivalents as of beginning of the period     1,080,514       323,958  
                 
Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period     1,257,540       417,876  

