Leverage Shares by Themes Continues Expansion of Leveraged, Single-Stock ETF Lineup with the Launch of 2X Long Single-Stock ETFs Tracking Adobe Inc. (Ticker: ADBG), Robinhood Markets Inc. (Ticker: HOOG), and Palo Alto Networks Inc. (Ticker: PANG)

GREENWICH, Conn., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leverage Shares by Themes announces the expansion of its leveraged, single-stock ETF lineup in the US with the launch of new ETFs listed on the Nasdaq:

Leverage Shares 2X Long Adobe Daily ETF (ADBG)

Leverage Shares 2X Long Robinhood Markets Daily ETF (HOOG)

Leverage Shares 2X Long Palo Alto Networks Daily ETF (PANG)

ADBG, HOOG, and PANG seek to provide 200% long daily targeted exposure to Adobe Inc., Robinhood Markets Inc., and Palo Alto Networks Inc., respectively. With expense ratios of 0.75%, they are some of the lowest cost ETFs of their kind listed in the US.

"The plan to provide leveraged exposure to some of the most traded names on US exchanges continues,” said Chief Revenue Officer Paul Marino. “This phased approach will continue throughout the first half of the year, with additional new listings around the corner.”

Leverage Shares by Themes now offers 10 leveraged, single-stock ETFs, which complement its existing suite of 18 thematic, fundamental, and sector-specific ETFs. Its leveraged lineup now includes:

ADBG Leverage Shares 2X Long Adobe Daily ETF AMDG Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF ARMG Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Holding plc Daily ETF ASMG Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Holdings N.V. Daily ETF COIG Leverage Shares 2X Long Coinbase Daily ETF HOOG Leverage Shares 2X Long Robinhood Markets Daily ETF NVDG Leverage Shares 2X Long Nvidia Daily ETF PANG Leverage Shares 2X Long Palo Alto Networks Daily ETF NVDG Leverage Shares 2X Long Nvidia Daily ETF TSMG Leverage Shares 2X Long Taiwan Semiconductor Daily ETF

Robinhood Markets Inc. is a US-based brokerage platform known for its commission-free trading of stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrencies. Founded in 2013, it aims to make investing more accessible through its mobile app and web platform. Robinhood also offers features like fractional shares, 24/7 trading, and educational resources, making it a popular choice amongst individual traders.

Adobe Inc. is a leading US software company headquartered in San Jose, California. Founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke, Adobe is known for its innovative software solutions that empower creativity and productivity. Its flagship products include Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat Reader, and the PDF format, as well as the Creative Cloud suite, which offers a subscription-based model for creative tools.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is a leading US cybersecurity company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Founded in 2005 by Nir Zuk, the company specializes in advanced firewalls, cloud-based security solutions, and AI-driven threat detection. Its products and services, such as Prisma Cloud and Cortex XDR, are designed to protect organizations from cyber threats across networks, endpoints, and the cloud. Serving over 80,000 customers worldwide, including many Fortune 100 companies, Palo Alto Networks Inc. is recognized for its innovation in cybersecurity and its commitment to safeguarding digital environments.

For more information about these ETFs and other products offered by Leverage Shares by Themes, please visit www.leverageshares.com/us.

