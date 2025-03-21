Submit Release
News Search

There were 830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,026 in the last 365 days.

IZEA Announces Q4 & FY 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of services, technology, and data for the Creator Economy, announced today that its conference call to review and discuss its fourth quarter 2024 and full-year financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on March 27, 2025.

IZEA’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Venetucci and Chief Financial Officer Peter Biere will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, Mar. 27, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Please call the conference telephone number five (5) minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be made available beginning approximately 3 hours after the conference ends until Thursday, Apr. 3, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin: 13751682

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a creator economy solutions company that enables brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Attachment 


Matt Gray
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Phone: 407-674-6911
Email: ir@izea.com

Primary Logo

IZEA Announces Q4 & FY 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call

IZEA’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Venetucci and Chief Financial Officer Peter Biere will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

IZEA Announces Q4 & FY 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more