NVBDC MVO Task Force Reaches 80 Members: A Milestone for Veteran Business Success

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force has reached an incredible milestone—welcoming its 80th member! This achievement signifies the rapid growth and increasing influence of the Task Force in championing veteran entrepreneurship. By uniting military and veteran organizations across the country, the Task Force is actively creating greater opportunities for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs), plus ensuring that a wide variety of organizations that support our military community have the resources, connections, and access to opportunities necessary for sustained success.This milestone is particularly significant as the Task Force expands its impact beyond national borders. Through a new partnership with the International Trade Administration (ITA), NVBDC is strengthening its commitment to helping veteran-owned businesses enter, understand and compete in global markets. The collaboration with ITA provides SD/VOBs with exporting resources, international business development support, and access to global trade opportunities, positioning veteran entrepreneurs for success on an international scale.With 80 organizations now working together, the NVBDC MVO Task Force is more than just a network—it’s a movement dedicated to economic empowerment, business growth, and increased market access for veteran-owned businesses both in the U.S. and worldwide. As the Task Force continues to expand, its strategic partnerships and outreach efforts will play a pivotal role in driving new business opportunities for SD/VOBs, reinforcing its mission to uplift and support the veteran business and military community at every level.This success is made possible due to the tremendous efforts of NVBDC Board Member and Director of the MVO Task Force, LTC (Ret) Kathy Poynton, whose leadership and dedication have driven the rapid expansion and impact of this initiative. Through her unwavering commitment, the Task Force has built a strong foundation of support for military organizations and veterans, empowering them with the resources, connections, and business opportunities they need to thrive in today’s competitive marketplace.Kathy was the Director of Events at “Hiring our Heroes” at the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Her expertise in event planning, stakeholder engagement, and veteran advocacy made an immediate impression on Keith, setting the stage for her future leadership within NVBDC. Bringing that same passion and strategic vision to the MVO Task Force, Kathy has spearheaded initiatives that foster collaboration among veteran-serving organizations, corporations, and government entities. Her ability to build meaningful partnerships has been instrumental in expanding NVBDC’s reach, ensuring that more veteran business owners gain access to the opportunities and support networks essential for long-term success.A Nationally Recognized Force for Veteran EntrepreneursThe NVBDC MVO Task Force is a first-of-its-kind national initiative that unites military and veteran organizations to champion the success and services of a wide scope and breadth of our military and veteran communities. By bringing together key stakeholders from across the country, the Task Force serves as a powerful platform for collaboration, networking, and resource-sharing that directly benefits the veteran business community. Not only has LTC (ret) Kathy Poynton successfully reached out to 80 organizations and secured their commitment as partners, but she has also launched a monthly newsletter and webinar that showcases MVO Task Force members to the NVBDC community.The NVBDC MVO Task Force newsletter serves as a powerful communication tool that amplifies the voices of its members while keeping the broader veteran business community informed and engaged. Each edition features key updates, success stories, and insights from Task Force members, showcasing their contributions and the impact they have on veteran entrepreneurs. By highlighting milestone achievements, upcoming opportunities, and collaborative initiatives, the newsletter fosters stronger connections among its diverse audience. Reaching veterans, veteran-owned businesses (VOBs), government agencies, Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs), Military Service Organizations (MSOs), and corporate partners ensures that the Task Force’s mission and its members’ efforts gain maximum visibility. This strategic outreach not only enhances awareness and engagement but also opens doors for new partnerships, business opportunities, and resource-sharing, further strengthening the veteran ecosystem.What makes the Task Force unique?• Unprecedented Collaboration – The Task Force brings together military service organizations, government entities, corporate partners, and veteran advocacy groups to create a unified support system for VOBs.• A Thriving Military Business Community – With 80 members strong and growing, the Task Force has established a dynamic network where veteran entrepreneurs can access valuable resources, mentorship, and contracting opportunities.• Direct Access to Economic Opportunities – By leveraging its expansive reach, the Task Force connects veteran-owned businesses with corporations and government agencies committed to supplier diversity and veteran business inclusion.The NVBDC MVO Task Force includes some of the country's most influential military and veteran organizations, ensuring its impact is far-reaching and deeply rooted in the veteran community. This collaborative network of organizations, from 22Vets and Act Now Education to Women's Veterans Alliance and ZeroMils, is dedicated to empowering veterans and their families through various support services.These organizations, alongside many others within the Task Force, continue to play a vital role in expanding opportunities for veteran-owned businesses by advocating for procurement inclusion, funding initiatives, and professional development programs.In addition to supporting veteran entrepreneurs, the Task Force has created a dedicated military community, fostering engagement, mentorship, and peer-to-peer support among veteran business owners and VSO/MSO’s.This community-driven initiative is more than just a network—it’s a movement that empowers veterans by giving them the tools and connections they need to succeed.With 80 members and counting, the NVBDC MVO Task Force continues to be a powerful force for veteran business success. But the mission doesn’t stop here—there’s still work to be done, and your organization can be part of the next big milestone!If your organization is dedicated to supporting veteran entrepreneurs, now is the time to get involved. Whether through mentorship, procurement opportunities, financial support, or advocacy, every contribution makes a difference in strengthening the military and veteran business community.About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate with task force partners to increase awareness and establish a respected position in the industry supporting veteran business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce.org.About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.Be a part of this transformative initiative! Contact Kathy Poynton at kpoynton@nvbdc.org today to learn how your organization can join the MVO Task Force and play a key role in the success of veteran-owned businesses nationwide.

