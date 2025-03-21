Governor Stein Signs First Bill into Law, Delivering Resources to Support Western North Carolina's Recovery

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, Governor Josh Stein signed the Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 Part 1 – his first bill signed into law. Governor Stein was joined by leaders in the North Carolina General Assembly, members of his Western North Carolina Advisory Committee, law enforcement officials, and agricultural leaders.

"This funding is a promising step forward in the long road to recovery for western North Carolina. I want to thank the General Assembly for working together to pass this critical aid package to help our neighbors rebuilding after Helene,” said Governor Josh Stein. “But we are nowhere near done -- I will keep pushing to ensure western North Carolina is not forgotten.”

“This legislation will bring much-needed relief to western North Carolina while finally bringing long-awaited relief to hurricane victims in the eastern part of our state,” said Speaker Destin Hall. “This is the fourth bill we’ve passed for Helene recovery-and it won’t be the last.”

“Since Hurricane Helene hit western North Carolina, the General Assembly has come together to address the real-time needs of our citizens,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger. “This bill will make a world of difference for the people of western North Carolina and I’m proud to see it become law. I look forward to continuing our efforts to support western North Carolina as it recovers and rebuilds.”

The Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 – Part 1 includes $524 million in total aid for western North Carolina. The bill provides $200 million for North Carolina farmers who have experienced crop losses due to Hurricane Helene, $120 million for a CDBG-DR Home Reconstruction and Repair program, and $55 million for local government infrastructure grants to help small business. It also includes $100 million to repair the over 8,000 private roads and bridges that were damaged by the storm, as well as $20 million for debris cleanup. The bill provides $9 million for a school extension learning recovery program to help the students in western North Carolina who lost weeks of class time in the wake of Helene. The bill also extends the statewide declaration of emergency for Hurricane Helene until June 30th. In addition to supporting needs in the west, the bill provides $217 million to get people back into their homes in eastern North Carolina.

Exactly one week ahead of the 6-month anniversary of Hurricane Helene, the Stein administration continues to approach recovery and rebuilding with urgency, focus, transparency, and accountability. Governor Stein recently visited Ferguson Farm in Haywood County and spoke with North Carolinians in Yancey County who lost their livelihoods and homes after Hurricane Helene. Governor Stein continues to advocate for $19 billion in federal funds to restore infrastructure, support home repair and renovation, and reduce impacts from future natural disasters and for an extension of FEMA’s 100% reimbursement.