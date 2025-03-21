Town Pride’s First Full Franchise to Open in State College, PA

Our mission is to celebrate the community and all it has to offer, and we look forward to collaborating with both locals and organizations to create something truly special.” — Lisa Farren, owner of Town Pride State College

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Town Pride ’s first full franchise has arrived in State College, PA. Offering a curated collection of exclusive apparel, gift and home, designed to celebrate the unique pride of State College and the beautiful state of Pennsylvania. The Grand Opening of Town Pride State College is set for April 4, 2025, and the community is invited to join the celebration.Town Pride State College is dedicated to providing high-quality, locally-inspired apparel, gift and home that allow residents and visitors to showcase their love for State College and Pennsylvania. From custom-designed sweaters, sweatshirts, hats and more, to exclusive gift and home items, the store offers a range of elite items that reflect the spirit and culture of the area.“We are incredibly proud to bring Town Pride’s unique offerings to State College and Central PA.” said Lisa Farren, the owner of Town Pride State College. “Our mission is to celebrate the community and all it has to offer, and we look forward to collaborating with both locals and organizations to create something truly special.”To mark this special occasion, the store will host a Grand Opening at the store’s location: 240 E. Calder Way, State College, PA. For more information about this event or if you’re interested in opening your own Town Pride franchise, please contact info@townpride.com.About Town Pride:Town Pride is dedicated to offering a curated collection of custom products sourced from female- and family-owned makers across the U.S. Our 100% woman-owned business is committed to delivering high-quality goods that are not only locally made but also sustainably produced. We take pride in our role as a socially responsible company that champions values such as sustainability and community impact, ensuring that our products resonate with today’s conscious consumers.What sets Town Pride apart is our unwavering commitment to making a difference in both business and community. Through our give-back initiatives and a focus on ethical practices, we aim to create positive change while helping retailers thrive under a trusted, trademarked brand. We believe in creating a loyal customer base by aligning our values with those of our consumers—putting purpose alongside profit.

