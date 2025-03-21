Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Opens New Franchise Location in Calgary

New location offers bold Texas-style barbecue for the local community.

Calgary, Alberta, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue franchise, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location in Calgary, Alberta. This exciting venture is led by Mahbuba Safi, the latest franchisee to join the Dickey’s family. The new location at 921 7 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 1A6 is the third Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Calgary, bringing the rich, bold flavors of slow-smoked, Texas-style barbecue to even more people in the community.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Dickey’s Barbecue to another part of Calgary,” says Mahbuba Safi, the franchisee. “I can’t wait for the Calgary community to experience the delicious, authentic barbecue that Dickey’s is known for.”

The Calgary location offers Texas-style brisket, beef short ribs, marinated chicken, and slow-cooked turkey. These meats are served as plates, sandwiches and sliders. The team is dedicated to ensuring that all guests can enjoy the authentic barbecue experience that has made Dickey’s a beloved name.

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., shares her enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Mahbuba to the Dickey’s family. With his passion and commitment to exceptional service, we’re confident that this new location in Calgary quickly becomes a local favorite, offering diverse menu options that cater to the entire community.”

Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, echoes this excitement, adding, “Expanding to our third location in Calgary is an important milestone for us. Mahbuba is the perfect partner to help us make this venture a success. Our goal is to continue providing high-quality barbecue to communities across North America, and we’re proud to have Mahbuba leading the charge in Calgary.”

The Calgary Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is now open, and the team looks forward to serving the local community with the same passion and dedication that has made Dickey’s a beloved name in the barbecue world.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

