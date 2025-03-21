CISO Global Comments on Stock Volatility: No Insider Sales — Market Makers Likely Behind Stock Pressure

Scottsdale, Ariz., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance, confirms that the recent volatility in its stock is not due to insider selling. The Company has confirmed that no Executive or Board Member has sold stock during this week’s abnormal volatility. Additionally, the Company has not utilized the ATM facility in 2025.

Despite a series of positive announcements, including the relationship with Microsoft and AWS, the launch of the Company’s EDGE security platform, and deployment of its Skanda analysis tool, the Company’s shares have suffered under sharp selling pressure this week. The belief is that the price decline is due to market makers engaging in manipulative trading practices, including naked short selling—where shares are sold without being located or even owned. This can create artificial supply, distorting market pricing and misleading investors, especially given that the company is so closely held and has a limited float.

“Our leadership, board, and key stakeholders are steadfast in our commitment to CISO’s future” said CEO & Chairman David Jemmett. “We trust that the true value of our Company will be allowed to be reflected in the market, as we continue to drive long-term growth, innovation, and shareholder value”.

The Company has previously spoken to State and Federal regulators to alert them of observed trading anomalies and activity.

About CISO Global, Inc.

CISO Global, Inc. is a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, CISO Global offers tailored services to ensure the security and compliance of its clients' digital assets.

Organizations seeking guidance on CMMC compliance and cybersecurity best practices can rely on CISO Global’s expertise. For more information, please visit ciso.inc.

