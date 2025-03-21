Investopia and SkyKapital Join Forces to Expand Investopia Global Editions Across Europe and Africa

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investopia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SkyKapital , a financial advisory firm specializing in complex transactions across emerging markets. This strategic partnership aims to expand Investopia’s global editions in Europe and Africa.Founded by the United Arab Emirates in 2021 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Investopia has rapidly emerged as a leading global investment platform. It facilitates strategic dialogue among investors, business leaders, and policymakers to drive growth across emerging sectors.“The partnership with SkyKapital aligns perfectly with Investopia’s vision of expanding its international footprint. Through our global editions, we provide a unique platform that brings together economic leaders, investors, and innovators from around the world to discuss critical investment issues and explore opportunities for growth in new economic sectors,” stated His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia.Investopia Global: Ambitious Expansion Plan for 2025In 2025, Investopia plans to expand to 16 new cities, including Lagos, Milan, Berlin, and Paris, solidifying its position as a premier global platform for investment and business. This expansion also strengthens the UAE’s standing as an influential economic hub, in line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision.With a strong presence in major financial hubs such as Abu Dhabi, New York, and Tokyo, Investopia has already attracted over 2,600 participants, including more than 1,600 senior executives and decision-makers. This extensive global network underscores its role as a key facilitator of strategic investments and economic transformation, particularly in developing markets.

