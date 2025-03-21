Deal Miner Launches Browser Extension to Compare Hotel Prices Across Major Booking Platforms

How It Works

Browser extension automatically compares hotel rates across major booking sites, identifying alternative prices to help travelers save 20–40%

We built Deal Miner to make real savings effortless—no more guesswork, no more wasted time.” — Deal Miner Development Team

NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deal Miner announced the launch of its browser extension designed to help travelers compare hotel prices across multiple booking websites. The extension is currently available for Chrome, Firefox (including Firefox for Android), Edge, Safari, and Safari on iPhone and iPad devices.

Travelers frequently face challenges in manually comparing hotel prices from multiple sources. Deal Miner addresses this by automatically scanning hotel prices listed on supported booking websites and displaying alternative rates available from other platforms. This functionality allows users to review available prices without leaving their current webpage or using multiple browser tabs.

The extension currently supports major hotel booking platforms, including Booking.com, Expedia, Hotels.com, Travelocity, and Orbitz. Deal Miner plans to expand its list of supported platforms by the end of the month, adding Hilton, Choice Hotels, American Express Travel, Marriott, and AHG Hotels.

According to initial data provided by Deal Miner, users who tested the extension reported average savings ranging from 20% to 40% compared to publicly listed hotel rates.

The primary objective behind the Deal Miner extension is to streamline the hotel booking process by presenting alternative rates transparently from multiple booking sources. This tool aims to remove complexities often encountered when manually comparing hotel prices, providing users with clear information to facilitate informed booking decisions.

The Deal Miner extension works unobtrusively in the background during standard browsing activities. When users view hotel listings on supported booking platforms, the extension discreetly displays notifications showing alternative prices sourced from competing websites. Users may then select the price they prefer and complete the booking directly on the relevant site.

The extension does not require account registration, personal data collection, or subscription fees. It operates with minimal browser permissions solely to compare hotel prices in real-time, adhering to established user privacy standards.

Deal Miner has outlined steps describing how the extension operates:

- After installing Deal Miner from the official website, users continue their standard hotel search process.

- When viewing hotel listings on a supported booking platform, the extension automatically checks prices from other sites.

- If an alternative price is available, Deal Miner displays a notification showing the comparative rate without navigating away from the original webpage.

- Users can choose the alternative booking option directly within this notification.

During initial testing phases, Deal Miner gathered feedback indicating practical instances of savings. For example, travelers reported scenarios where hotel rooms listed at $250 per night on one booking platform were offered at approximately $190 per night on another, revealed through the extension’s comparative feature.

In terms of user privacy, Deal Miner complies with standard data protection practices. The extension requires only the minimum browser permissions necessary to perform its function, does not track unrelated browsing activities, and does not store personal information, ensuring user anonymity and security.

Deal Miner’s extension currently supports multiple browsers, ensuring broad accessibility across different devices and operating systems. The development team intends to continuously improve and expand functionality based on user feedback, enhancing the range of supported platforms and optimizing the user interface for clarity and ease of use.

Future updates announced by Deal Miner will include further integration with additional hotel booking sites and regular improvements aimed at refining the user experience and effectiveness of price comparisons.

Travelers interested in learning more about Deal Miner or testing the extension can find additional information directly on the company's official website at https://www.getdealminer.com/.

