North Bay Resources Announces 2nd Gold Concentrate Shipment, Bishop Gold Mill, California

BISHOP, Calif., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bay Resources, Inc. (the “Company” or “North Bay”) (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce a 2nd test shipment of 240 pounds of gold concentrate from approximately 10 tons of ore processed at the Company’s Bishop Gold Mill. The gold concentrate was shipped to Just Refiners, Reno, NV, with sample splits to ALS Geochemical, Reno, NV. A prior concentrate shipment is currently in process at the Refinery (see Press Release dated March 4, 2024). The new shipment was comprised of centrifuge concentrate and centrifuge reconcentrated Deister Shaker Table scavenger recovery. The Company continues Mill optimization and processing of ore from the Company’s Fran Gold Project with the stockpiling of gold concentrate for bulk shipment to the Refinery.

The Company has added an additional water holding tank and is installing a new pump that will allow for recirculation of water from the tailings pond allowing for an increase to near capacity of 96 tons per day. The water tower currently requires up to 8 hours to recharge but will now only be required for top up as recirculation is expected to handle greater than 80% of water use. Prior to the recirculation pump installation the Mill was limited to 4 hours of continuous operation with a capacity of 10-20 tons per day. In addition to the water storage tank and recirculation pump, upgrades and repairs to the classifier and Deister Shaker Table now allow for continuous milling operations.

Video - Continuous Gold Concentrate Production at Bishop Gold Mill

With successful and stable operation of the gravity circuit completed, and upgrading of water availability, the Company has begun implementation of the flotation circuit. Based on prior metallurgical studies, gold recovery by flotation is expected to significantly increase recovery of very fine (less than minus 200 mesh) gold and overall physical concentrate production. The Company has begun mobilization and logistics coordination for additional shipments from the Company’s Fran Gold Project to provide additional feedstock to the Mill.

Fran Gold Project

Planning for near term extraction of 10,000 tons of near surface material has commenced. The development focus remains the main zone where consistent grade of 0.5 ounces per ton has been identified in trenches 100 feet in width and is further supported by drill hole data. The Property is 34,360 acres and is located 20 miles from Centerra Gold’s 60,000 tonne per day / $15B in situ resource Mt. Milligan Copper, Gold Mine (299Mt @ 0.22% Cu, .45 g/t Au). To date there has been in excess of 50,000 feet of diamond drilling in 104 holes at Fran, primarily at the Bullion Alley Zone. A gold deposit, 3700 feet in length, with width of up to 120 feet, and depth of over 700 feet has been delineated. The deposit contains 3 to 4 well defined parallel gold veins grading up to 2.6 troy ounces of gold per ton as well as wide sections of low and mid-grade gold in veins and disseminated in veinlets throughout the deposit. Surface trenching has identified a near surface sub-zone where the gold bearing veins swell and are accessible from surface. There is approximately 5,000 tons of stockpiled material currently available for shipment.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

NORTH BAY RESOURCES INC.

Jared Lazerson

CEO

info@northbay-resources.com

northbay-resources.com

X: @NorthBayRes

YouTube: North Bay Resources - YouTube

LinkedIn: North Bay Resources Inc | LinkedIn

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.