March 21, 2025 Gatchalian Encourages SHS TVL Learners to Take Advantage of Free National Certification Assessments Senator Win Gatchalian encouraged senior high school (SHS) learners in the technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track to take advantage of the free assessment for national certification (NC), which could improve their chances of finding employment. This comes after the Department of Education (DepEd) recently released DepEd Order No. 003 s. 2025, outlining the guidelines for implementing quality-assured assessments for SHS learners in the TVL track. The DepEd Order covers the following learners eligible for the free assessment: SHS-TVL learners currently enrolled in public and private schools for SY 2024-2025 and 2025-2026; ALS learners in the SHS-TVL track for the same school years; and SHS-TVL and ALS graduates from public and private schools in SY 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. Gatchalian pushed to allocate funding for the assessment and certification program for the fiscal years (FY) 2024 and 2025. For this fiscal year, P275.861 million has been allotted for the SHS assessment and certification program while P438.162 million was allotted for FY 2024. "Ang mga senior high school students sa TVL track ay hindi na kailangang magbayad para sa assessment at national certification, na makakatulong sa kanilang paghahanap ng magandang trabaho," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. To implement the assessment and certification program, Gatchalian also sought funding to increase the number of assessors. For FY 2024, P50.012 million was allocated for the hiring of additional assessors. For this year, P25.882 million was added to expand the pool of assessors. Panawagan ni Gatchalian sa SHS TVL learners: Samantalahin ang libreng national certification assessment Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga mag-aaral ng senior high school na nasa ilalim ng technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track na huwag palagpasin ang libreng assessment para sa national certification (NC), bagay na aniya'y makakatulong sa tsansa nilang makahanap ng magandang trabaho. Kasunod ito ng ipinalabas na Department of Education (DepEd) Order No. 003 s. 2025, kung saan nakasaad ang mga pamantayan para sa pagpapatupad ng mga quality-assured assessment para sa mga mag-aaral ng SHS sa TVL track. Maaaring sumailalim ng libreng assessment ang mga sumusunod na mag-aaral: mga mag-aaral ng SHS-TVL na naka-enroll sa mga pampubliko at pribadong paaralan para sa School Year (SY) 2024-2025 at 2025-2026; mga mag-aaral ng ALS sa SHS-track para sa parehong mga school year; at mga mag-aaral ng SHS-TVL at ALS mula sa mga pampubliko at pribadong paaralan mula SY 2022-2023 at 2023-2024. Matatandaang isinulong ni Gatchalian na mapondohan ang assessment at certification program para sa fiscal years (FY) 2024 at 2025. Para sa taong ito, P275.861 milyon ang inilaan para sa SHS assessment at certification program, habang P438.162 milyon naman ang inilaan para sa parehong programa noong nakaraang taon. "Ang mga senior high school students sa TVL track ay hindi na kailangang magbayad para sa assessment at national certification, na makakatulong sa kanilang paghahanap ng magandang trabaho," ani Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Upang ipatupad ang assessment at certification program, isinulong din ni Gatchalian ang dagdag na pondo para madagdagan ang bilang ng mga assessors. Para sa taong 2024, P50.012 milyon ang nilaan para sa karagdagang mga assessors. Sa taong ito, P25.882 milyon ang nakalaan para sa dagdag na bilang ng mga assessors.

