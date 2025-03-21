Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on PCO/CICC partnership to combat disinformation, online scams

March 21, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON PCO/CICC PARTNERSHIP TO COMBAT DISINFORMATION, ONLINE SCAMS

The partnership forged by the Presidential Communications Office and the Cybercrime Investigation Coordinating Center is timely and most relevant amid continuing proliferation of fake news and online scams perpetrated through social media. To effectively combat disinformation and online scams, government agencies should be diligent in exposing and disproving false information in their respective areas of jurisdiction. Such campaign should also involve private organizations including the media.

Panahon na para managot sa batas ang mga nagpapalaganap ng mga pekeng impormasyon at mga online scams. The government should not hesitate in prosecuting those who deliberately disseminate disinformation with malicious intent.

